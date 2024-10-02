Pelicans Success May Hinge on Brandon Ingram's Willingness To Shoot More Threes
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram admitted the ending to last season was not ideal. The former All-Star forward hyperextended his knee towards the end of the year and rushed back before the playoffs. Ingram turned in a dreadful playoff performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring 14.3 points on 34% shooting from the field.
Ingram told reporters on Media Day that it took him most of the summer to get his knee back to 100%, but he is ready for the season. Now, he and the Pelicans must find a way to incorporate a healthy Ingram in the lineup filled with quality players. That role should include an uptick in three-point attempts for him.
Head Coach Willie Green wants to see him attempt more three-point shots within the offense to add another element to keep defenses on their heels. "Get your threes up BI... He knows. He is aware of it..." Green told reporters on Monday. "Its trying to continue to break habits. His habit is to get to his sweet spot... He knows that unlocks other components to his game."
The former No. 2 overall pick averages 3.7 three-point attempts per game over his eight-year career. He attempted career-highs during his first two seasons in New Orleans, with over six attempts from beyond the arc per contest. That coincides with the two years former Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball played with Ingram. Ball was a dynamic, pass-first guard that allowed Ingram to play primarily off-ball and help space the floor with more attempts from distance.
The year after Ball left for Chicago, Ingram's three-point attempts dramatically fell from 6.1 to 4.1 the following year. His usage rate also increased, with him having the ball more in his hands and initiating the offense. That offense included more midrange jumpers and fewer shots from deep. The last two seasons saw 3.6 and 3.8 attempts respectively.
New Orleans believes it acquired a dynamic lead guard in Dejounte Murray this summer. Murray has averaged over seven assists per game in the last three seasons, and with him operating the offense, Ingram should get more looks at outside shots. The rest is up to him, and he admitted that he admitted as much during the first day of training camp.
"It's something I've been thinking about," Ingram told the media. "I've always had it, but just don't do it cause the midrange looks good... I know it's important for our team to succeed. I'm ready for it."
Ingram's future in New Orleans is uncertain, so only time will tell how long he will be in a Pelicans uniform. While he is still a member of the team, he can increase his value by diversifying his shot attempts on the court. Unlocking that aspect will help take the Pelicans' offense to the next level.