Rich Paul Admits Truth on Brandon Ingram Trade to Toronto Raptors
For years, it felt like the New Orleans Pelicans were desperately trying to trade their All-Star forward Brandon Ingram. Then suddenly, in February, it finally happened.
The Pelicans found a suitor for Ingram, and it was a very unexpected one in the Toronto Raptors. As it turns out, finding that suitor was much more difficult than many expected. Especially because if Ingram ever reached the open market, he probably would not have made the same money.
During an interview with Sirius XM, Ingram's agent, Rich Paul from Klutch Sports, revealed the truth about Ingram's market.
“I felt like had he got to the open market there was not much opportunity there,” Paul said. “So he’s making $40 million per year over the next three years. That probably wouldn’t have been there for him had we got to quote-unquote free agency.”
Brandon Ingram's Tenure With the New Orleans Pelicans
Throughout Ingram's six years with the New Orleans Pelicans, he was a legitimate star for the team. During that time, he averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 47/37/85 shooting from the field. He only made the All-Star team one time during the 2019-20 NBA season, where he averaged 23.8 points a game.
It felt like Ingram was poised to be a multiple-time All-Star, but that never quite happened for him. In all honesty, that was probably more due to the fact that Zion Williamson and the Pelicans could never stay healthy, and the team's record was too low. During Ingram's last season with the team, though, he only played 18 games due to injury.
The Pelicans' Future Without Ingram
When the Pelicans began the 2024-25 NBA season, it seemed like they were poised to make a legitimate playoff run. The team had added Dejounte Murray to a team that already contained the likes of Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado.
Instead, they had one of their most injury-riddled seasons ever. Dejounte Murray, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones all suffered very lengthy injuries.
Without Ingram, the pressure is far more on Zion Williamson than ever before. There have been numerous reports of Williamson not taking his conditioning seriously, but that's not something that can happen anymore.
The time is now for Zion Williamson to step up, and the Pelicans have to be willing to move on if he doesn't.