Pelicans Could Move On from Herb Jones to Kickstart Their Rebuild

At 3-20 to start the season, the New Orleans Pelicans hold the worst record in the NBA currently. Injuries, poor play, and a disjointed roster construction have doomed the Pelicans this year. Their star, Zion Williamson, is again sidelined for an extended period of time with an adductor strain in his hip.

Reports have surfaced that the team is ready to move on from the former No. 1 overall pick after yet another season marred by injury. It's unclear what the Pelicans could receive compensation-wise from a player who has played more than 40 games just twice in a season since entering the league in 2019. With the Pelicans headed towards another year missing the postseason, a full-blown rebuild may be looming for New Orleans.

A rebuild like that comes with the difficult decision of which players to let go to acquire future assets. Could a fan favorite like Herb Jones be a casualty of a franchise looking to move on from Williamson and fully embrace a new youth movement? The former Alabama standout could be enticing for a contending team looking for a 3&D wing player to contribute in a playoff run.

Herb Jones Could Net the Pelicans a First-Round Pick on the Trade Market

Jones made first-team All-Defense during the 2023-2024 season as the only non-center selected. New Orleans rewarded him with a three-year, $68 million contract extension this past summer. The former second-round pick has a team-friendly deal that would be attractive to a contender looking to add his skill set to the mix. Jones is due $22 million when he turns 30, after which he has a player option for $24 million. With the expected rise of the cap, the defensive specialist could be a bargain for the right team.

All-Defense First Teamer Herb Jones with the steal pic.twitter.com/kup3QnmwwX — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 6, 2024

The Pelicans' future assets look bleak with the surprising draft night acquisition of rookie Derik Queen. New Orleans traded back up to get the former Maryland standout, surrendering the No. 23 pick and next year's unprotected first-round selection. With the Pelicans destined for the bottom of the standings, that pick looks to be a premium choice.

New Orleans does not have a second-round pick until the 2030 season. Could the Pelicans parlay Jones, whom the team chose in the second round of the 2021 Draft, into a first-round pick back? The former All-Rookie Second Team selection's numbers have trended to show improvement just about every season.

Aside from last year, Jones has been an iron man on the court. He played at least 76 games in two of his first three seasons in the league and improved his scoring in each year. Two of those years, the Pelicans had a top-six defense in the NBA, anchored by Jones' defensive performance. Last year, he started to showcase some playmaking ability before his injury, averaging a career-high 3.3 assists per game. He continued his defensive disruption with a career-high 1.9 steals per game as well.

Feb 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) steals the ball from Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) as New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Losing Jones may not be the worst thing for the Pelicans from a current roster perspective. He's currently out with an injury, paving the way for younger players like Micah Peavy and Bryce McGowens to get significant playing time. Peavy has especially seized the opportunity, averaging nearly 16 minutes per game and recording at least one steal in his last six games played.

New Orleans will not be in contention for a while, so Jones' trade value won't get any higher than it is now. Reports are that teams like the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers covet the 27-year-old wing.

With this season nearly a wash and uncertainty around the roster moving forward, the Pelicans could move Jones for future assets and help aid the rebuild in New Orleans.

