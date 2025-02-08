Brandon Ingram's Teammate Reacts to Toronto Raptors Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans made huge changes to their team around the trade deadline. Long-time Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was traded to the Toronto Raptors for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-round draft pick, and a 2031 second-round draft pick.
Ingram was set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer, and with multiple reports indicating that the star forward was asking for $50 million per year to stay, the Pelicans ultimately decided to part ways early.
Although Ingram was dominant when he played, he faced many injury problems which limited his output. Ingram had been out of action with an ankle sprain for over 30 games. In the 18 games of action, Ingram averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting a 47/37/86 split.
Days after the deal was announced, Pelicans star Trey Murphy III would make a heartfelt statement about Ingram.
“It's tough. It goes deeper than when I first got to the team,” Murphy said. “That was someone I looked up to since I was 14, 15 years old. When I first read the tweet, there were a few emotions there. Whatever's best for him or whatever he wants to do for his career, that's what I think is best too. He's taught me a lot."
Murphy spent four seasons around Ingram in New Orleans. They helped the Pelicans reach the playoffs twice in their time together despite losing both times in the first round.
