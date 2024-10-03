Should New Orleans Pelicans Star Power Forward Shoot More From Outside?
After Media Day on Monday, the theme for the New Orleans Pelicans heading into the 2024-25 season seems to be "shoot more 3s."
With the acquisition of star guard Dejounte Murray, incumbent CJ McCollum coming off of a career year from beyond the arc, and superstar Brandon Ingram being urged to shoot more 3s, it could be a hell of a game plan.
Zion Williamson has also been encouraged to shoot more 3s in the coming year, something that has been a minuscule aspect of his game so far.
Williamson took the NBA world by storm when he debuted on January 22, 2020, at the Smoothie King Center.
Pulling up and hitting four shots from deep with ease, 'The Blender' was rocking and those in attendance had stars in their eyes with anticipation for the years to come from the big man.
That would prove to be an outlier, however, as he has averaged just 0.5 three-point attempts per game throughout his career.
But what if he did start shooting more 3s?
What would be the pros for New Orleans and what would be the cons?
Let's dive in and find out.
Pro: Williamson Takes Less Contact, Potentially Keeping Him Healthy
Health has been a big issue for Williamson to this point in his career.
The superstar is coming off of a season that saw him reach a career-high in single-season games played with 70, but so far that has been an outlier.
Zion has played just 184 games in five seasons since being drafted, an average of 37 games per year, and missed the 2021-22 campaign entirely.
Only one player had more attempts from the restricted area than Williamson last year, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it has been a major facet of Williamson's game throughout his career.
Shooting more 3s and fewer shots at the basket would lower the amount of contact the big takes on a nightly basis, limiting the wear and tear on his body, and potentially keeping him healthy and on the court more, which is a massive pro.
Con: Less Contact Lowers His Trips To The Line, Team Reaches The Bonus Less Often
With less contact comes less personal fouls.
With less personal fouls comes less trips to the charity stripe.
With less trips to the charity stripe comes less time in the bonus.
While shooting 3s would potentially alleviate the injury concerns, the Pelicans reaching the bonus less often would not be beneficial, as it would mean fewer attempts at free points.
While Williamson may not be the most efficient free throw shooter, other guys on the team can easily hit them and would do so more often with the team in the bonus.
Pro: Stretches The Floor Offensively
Having Zion attempt more 3s would help New Orleans stretch the floor with more success offensively.
The opposing team's big men would have to rush out to guard Williamson, as no guard could defend the giant attempting a three, leaving the rim less protected for more offensive rebound opportunities.
Rebounding across the board will be an issue for the team in the coming year, as they do not look to deploy a true center in their start-five, so manufacturing more rebound opportunities on the offensive side of the court could prove beneficial.
Con: Zion Does Not Shoot 3s Efficiently
Despite beginning his career with a 4-4 night from beyond the arc, Zion has not been an efficient shooter from deep.
He has hit three-point attempts at just a 34.1 percent clip throughout his career, which means a lot of misses.
You could counter this by saying that the lack of attempts could have him rusty, but the big man's game is just not made to imitate Stephen Curry and his 9.2 attempts per game.
It is an interesting discussion that the Pelicans have started.
It will be even more interesting to see if it is actually implemented once the season begins.