Surprise Team Expected to Trade Up in NBA Draft for Top Prospect
The 2025 NBA Draft is just a couple of weeks away, and trade talks around the top of the board are heating up. Teams like the San Antonio Spurs, with the second pick, and the Philadelphia 76ers, with the third pick, have been rumored to be eyeing a trade out of their spots, and much of the lottery could be completely shaken up by draft night.
Of course, the Dallas Mavericks won the draft by lucking out in the lottery to get Cooper Flagg draft rights, but there are a couple of other intriguing prospects that many have been keeping an eye on.
Ace Bailey, an 18-year-old forward out of Rutgers, has been noted as a top-five prospect in this year's class, and many experts have him going as high as third overall. Bailey is an impressive shot-maker, and with a lengthy 6-foot-8 frame, should have no trouble getting his shots up over NBA defenders.
However, by draft night, Bailey could have an unexpected new home. Yahoo! Sports' Kevin O'Connor reports that the Pelicans are looking to trade up in the draft to take Ace Bailey. In his latest mock draft, O'Connor has the Pelicans trading with the 76ers to acquire the third pick and take Bailey.
"League sources continue to cite the Pelicans as a team aggressively looking to move up in the draft, with most front-office executives believing Bailey is the target of new general manager Joe Dumars," O'Connor wrote.
Many people bash Bailey for some of his struggles as a creator, on-ball defender, and finisher, but if the Pelicans are looking to get the best shot-maker in the draft, then he would be their guy.
However, he has far too many blemishes in his game to give up significant assets to move up into the top three to take him, especially when there will undoubtedly be some top talent still on the board at pick seven.