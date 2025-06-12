Pelicans Scoop

Surprise Team Expected to Trade Up in NBA Draft for Top Prospect

A new report reveals the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to trade up in the 2025 NBA Draft

Logan Struck

Jan 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrates in front of guard Ace Bailey (4) during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrates in front of guard Ace Bailey (4) during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NBA Draft is just a couple of weeks away, and trade talks around the top of the board are heating up. Teams like the San Antonio Spurs, with the second pick, and the Philadelphia 76ers, with the third pick, have been rumored to be eyeing a trade out of their spots, and much of the lottery could be completely shaken up by draft night.

Of course, the Dallas Mavericks won the draft by lucking out in the lottery to get Cooper Flagg draft rights, but there are a couple of other intriguing prospects that many have been keeping an eye on.

Ace Bailey, an 18-year-old forward out of Rutgers, has been noted as a top-five prospect in this year's class, and many experts have him going as high as third overall. Bailey is an impressive shot-maker, and with a lengthy 6-foot-8 frame, should have no trouble getting his shots up over NBA defenders.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4)
Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) shoots the ball in the second half against the USC Trojans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

However, by draft night, Bailey could have an unexpected new home. Yahoo! Sports' Kevin O'Connor reports that the Pelicans are looking to trade up in the draft to take Ace Bailey. In his latest mock draft, O'Connor has the Pelicans trading with the 76ers to acquire the third pick and take Bailey.

"League sources continue to cite the Pelicans as a team aggressively looking to move up in the draft, with most front-office executives believing Bailey is the target of new general manager Joe Dumars," O'Connor wrote.

Many people bash Bailey for some of his struggles as a creator, on-ball defender, and finisher, but if the Pelicans are looking to get the best shot-maker in the draft, then he would be their guy.

However, he has far too many blemishes in his game to give up significant assets to move up into the top three to take him, especially when there will undoubtedly be some top talent still on the board at pick seven.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News