Two New Orleans Pelicans Listed as Sixth Man of the Year Candidates
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green is going to have some difficult decisions to make with his rotation. After acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks in a blockbuster trade this summer, there is a logjam in the backcourt.
Figuring out how to distribute minutes among the perimeter players will be a challenge. Trading Brandon Ingram would be the easiest way to alleviate the issue, but his market isn’t very strong.
As long as Ingram is in the mix, it will be impossible for Trey Murphy and Jordan Hawkins to reach their ceilings. There is a void to fill in the frontcourt, which could lead to Green using Zion Williamson at the center spot for stretches.
Right now, Daniel Thies, rookie Yves Missi, Trey Jemison and rookie Karlo Matkovic are the listed centers on this roster. If one of them starts, along with the addition of Murray, it means Herb Jones is likely headed to the bench.
As one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA, Jones’ presence in the starting five is integral to their success on that side of the ball. Moving him to the bench would limit his minutes and could drastically change the gameplan.
As a 3-and-D player, it is fair to wonder if his effectiveness will wane with fewer minutes. However, it seems that is the route Green will take, as Jones has been listed among the candidates to win the Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2024-25 NBA season.
Depending on the sportsbook, Jones has odds that list him as having roughly the 15th-best chance to win the award. His has been given similar odds to Russell Westbrook of the Denver Nuggets, Spencer Dinwiddie of the Dallas Mavericks and GG Jackson of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Entering Year 4 of his career, Jones has been a contributor for the Pelicans from Day 1. He has started 211 out of the 220 games he has played in as a pro. Coming off the bench isn’t something he has done since his rookie season.
Joining Jones on the list of Sixth Man of the Year candidates is Jose Alvarado.
A sparkplug for the second unit, Alvarado’s odds are much longer than his teammate's. He is tied with players such as Josh Green of the Charlotte Hornets, Al Horford of the Boston Celtics and Obi Toppin of the Indiana Pacers.
Last season, Alvardo finished sixth in the Sixth Man of the Year award voting.
Given what his odds are entering the season, there is immense value. He is a long shot but is someone who is already on the radar of voters and is locked into a role for about 20 minutes per game every night.