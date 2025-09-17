Warriors Remain Keen on Pelicans Star as Top Trade Target
The New Orleans Pelicans' 2025 offseason has gotten some mixed reviews, but all things considered, they have some talent heading into their 2025-26 campaign. Of course, two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson has All-NBA potential if he can stay healthy, but they have put together an impressive supporting cast as well.
Trey Murphy III blossomed into a rising star during the 2024-25 season, averaging 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, taking over New Orleans and cementing himself as a co-star alongside Williamson.
The Pelicans should be looking to build around their young core of Williamson, Murphy, and Herb Jones, as well as new additions Jordan Poole and Jeremiah Fears. However, there have been some rumblings about a potential Murphy trade throughout the offseason.
Warriors' interest in Murphy
Back in August, there was some talk about the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs showing interest in Murphy.
Of course, there is no surprise that these two teams are interested in Murphy, as he is a dynamic two-way wing who could fit into any system. But, luckily for Pelicans fans, they have been hesitant to move on from him.
Regardless of where the Pelicans stand, though, the Warriors remain interested. NBA insider Jake Fischer recently talked about Golden State's interest in Murphy on an episode of the "Insider Notebook" and how Jonathan Kuminga's contract situation could impact a potential trade.
"[The Warriors] really need Kuminga at a $20-25 million salary, maybe even higher... in order for them to potentially use him in a trade for someone, such as... Trey Murphy in New Orleans is someone the Warriors really have interest in," Fischer said. "Someone they almost took in that 2021 NBA Draft at number 14 overall when they were deciding between Trey Murphy and Moses Moody."
Fischer talks about how the Warriors nearly drafted Murphy over Moses Moody in 2021, before Murphy ultimately fell to pick 17. Of course, the Warriors would thrive with a player like Murphy on their roster, so their continued interest in him is not shocking.
For the Pelicans, however, the idea of swapping Murphy for Kuminga does not seem like a great idea, even if Kuminga is three years younger. The Pelicans are best suited if they are able to keep Murphy around for as long as possible, and trading him to a conference rival like the Warriors would not be ideal.
The assumption is that the Warriors' interest in Murphy will not amount to anything, but it is something to keep an eye on nonetheless.