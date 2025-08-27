Pelicans Not Shopping Two Star Forwards Despite Trade Rumors
On paper, the New Orleans Pelicans had a talented enough roster last season to make the playoffs, or at the very least the play-in. However, injuries derailed them last year, as rookie center Yves Miss and veteran forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl were the only players to eclipse 60 or more games played last season.
While the Pelicans will enter the 2025-26 season still banged up, with star guard Dejounte Murray among those expected to miss time to start the season, the expectations for winning should be high given the franchise parted ways with their 2026 first-round pick in a draft-night deal for Derik Queen. Amid all of this, that hasn't stopped opposing teams from expressing interest in Pelicans players.
Two players on New Orleans' roster that stick out as ideal trade targets around the league are forwards Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III. Both are on team-friendly contracts and can seemingly fit on a majority of teams due to their skill sets. However, while fans can imagine what Jones or Murphy would look like on their team, it appears neither is going anywhere.
In a recent report by Clutch Points' NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Pelicans have given no indications that either Jones or Murphy is available for trade at this time. As for Murphy, Siegel mentions that the Pelicans remain high on his asking price, which is reported to be, "multiple first-round picks and/or young, proven talents."
Could Things Change For Jones And Murphy?
The short answer: 100%. Just because an NBA team indicates a player isn't for trade doesn't mean they can't be traded later down the line. Of course, the most prominent example is Luka Doncic, but that might just be a one-and-done situation of a star player being traded.
The most likely outcomes for Jones and/or Murphy being traded would be either of them requesting a trade or the team continuing to perform poorly. If the Pelicans simply aren't winning games and with expensive contracts littered around their roster, they might be better off moving players like Jones and Murphy to recoup assets.
Especially when the trade deadline comes around in the 2025-26 season and if the Pelicans aren't firmly in the playoff race, there's a strong chance teams call up the Pelicans with interest in Jones and Murphy.
But, as it stands now, both are staying put and could play massive roles for New Orleans as they look to turn things around next season.
