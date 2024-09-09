Who Will Be New Orleans Pelicans Best Player in Three Years?
The New Orleans Pelicans, despite some of the obstacles they have to overcome heading into the 2024-25 season, have a very bright future.
This is a team that has only one surefire rotation player, CJ McCollum, who is over the age of 27. He is 32, which is the same age as Daniel Theis and one year older than Javonte Green.
Theis could end up being the starting center for the Pelicans to start the season. But, in an ideal world, New Orleans will acquire a higher-upside option in a trade centered around Brandon Ingram.
Or, 2024 first-round pick Yves Missi emerges during training camp and proves that he is ready for a sizable role as a rookie.
Willie Green will have difficult decisions to make regarding his starting lineup. McCollum looks ticketed for a spot on the second unit. As does Trey Murphy or Herbert Jones if Ingram isn’t dealt and the head coach opts for a traditional big man at the 5-spot.
One player who will be a determining factor in that decision is Zion Williamson. The star power forward could shift over to the center spot in some lineups, providing New Orleans with their own version of a small-ball death lineup.
Of course, health is always the No. 1 concern with the Duke product. There is hope that he has turned the corner in that regard, as he played a career-high 70 regular season games in the 2023-24 campaign.
Alas, it still ended on a sour note as he didn’t play in the postseason because of an injury suffered during the NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
His health is one of the keys to the Pelicans finding success this season. It will also be the only thing that keeps him from being the team’s best player down the road.
Over a Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey shared predictions for who the best player on each NBA team would be in three years. For New Orleans, Williamson was the selection.
“If he can maintain his dominance around the rim while continuing to improve as a playmaker, Zion is another potential MVP candidate in 2027,” Bailey wrote.
His body transformation this offseason was an eye-popping one. Williamson looks to be in the best shape of his life and it will be interesting to see how that translates on the court.
His combination of size and athleticism provided him an edge on the interior. But, the Pelicans would gladly trade a slight drop-off in each area if it means he can now make it through the marathon regular seasons playing in 70+ contests each campaign.