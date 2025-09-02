Who Will Be The Pelicans' Biggest X-Factor For The 2025-26 Season?
The New Orleans Pelicans could've headed into the 2025-26 season with no pressure on being a playoff contender in the Western Conference. While the team surely has the pieces in place to make the postseason, like they did in 2024, this current roster has a lot of new faces and young players that may take time before they are contributing to winning basketball.
However, executives Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver decided to gamble on themselves, making a trade with the Atlanta Hawks to deal off the rights to their 2026 first-round pick unprotected in a draft-night move to land Derik Queen. It's not really a knock on Queen, but rather a knock on the Pelicans for giving up so much to move into the back end of the lottery.
Now, coming off an injury-riddled 2024-25 campaign, the Pelicans will want to turn things around to avoid regretting their draft night deal. While the health of their players will surely be a determining factor in how their season pans out, which player has a chance to significantly alter the outcome of the season through their play?
The X-Factor In New Orleans: Jordan Hawkins
Hawkins was definitely on the NBA's radar during his breakout 2022-23 season with the UConn Huskies, but his stock took a major jump after his performance in the NCAA Tournament, which ended in a National Title victory for the Huskies. With all that, Hawkins ended up being selected 14th overall by the Pelicans in the 2023 NBA Draft.
During his time at UConn, Hawkins flashed an ability to be an elite on-the-move shot maker, similar to that of a Duncan Robinson or Klay Thompson. However, this past season with New Orleans, Hawkins shot just 34.6% on 4.2 catch-and-shoot three-point attempts per game. If Hawkins' main offensive weapon is his outside shooting, that's not going to cut it if he wants to carve out an NBA career.
Even though Hawkins has produced a true shooting percentage of less than 54% in each of his last two seasons, that doesn't mean his chances of becoming a productive player are over. In games last season where Hawkins played at least 30 minutes, he averaged 21.1 points per game on 39.1% shooting from three. While it didn't translate to winning, it's still a positive takeaway.
However, Hawkins will have to prove in training camp that he deserves a spot in this rotation, as the 2025-26 season is his chance to prove himself before becoming extension eligible in the 2026 offseason. With a guard rotation featuring Jordan Poole, Jeremiah Fears, and Dejounte Murray once he's healthy, Hawkins can stand out if he provides consistent outside shot-making off-ball.
