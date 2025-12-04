Will Jordan Poole & Herb Jones Play on Thursday vs. Minnesota? Latest Pelicans Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans are once again dealing with an extensive list of injuries. Zion Williamson has already been ruled out for at least the next three weeks with an adductor strain. Already sitting at 3-19 and at the bottom of the Western Conference, the Pelicans will face an uphill battle as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

The two teams met on Tuesday. After a hard-fought battle, the Pelicans fell to the Wolves, 149-142 in overtime. Despite being severely short-handed, the young Pels put up a fight, scoring at will. Pelicans fans will hope to see a similar performance on Thursday.

Unfortunately, the Pelicans will have to do so without several key contributors. Based on the team's official injury report, the Pels will be without Herb Jones, Jordan Poole, and Yves Missi, in addition to Williamson and Dejounte Murray. Karlo Matkovic, who has missed the last several weeks with a calf strain, is finally listed as questionable.

Pelicans' Injuries Continue to Be Frustrating Amid 3-19 Start

This will be the 16th consecutive missed game for Poole, who last played on November 4. This is already more missed games than in any of his previous four seasons. The most frustrating aspect of it all is the fact that the Pelicans refuse to be transparent and straightforward about his status. When Poole first went down with his injury, the severity of it was obscured and since then, we had very few updates other than Poole returning to no-contact practice last week. As he continues to get ruled out a day in advance, the 26-year-old doesn't seem to be nearing a return, raising questions about whether he suffered a setback in his recovery.

For Jones, this will be seventth straight missed game. He was initially expected to be out for a week, but we are already past that point as he hasn't suited up since November 21. The 27-year-old defensive specialist is not doubtful or questionable, suggesting that he may be out a little longer, once again highlighting the lack of accuracy in the Pelicans' injury reporting.

Missi, who missed Tuesday's game with a right foot/ankle soreness will remain out on Thursday. In his absence, Kevon Looney should see an increase in his playing time.

The Pelicans will likely continue to start Jeremiah Fears, Bryce McGowens, Trey Murphy, Saddiq Bey, and Derik Queen amid all these injuries. In addition to Looney, the Pelicans will heavily rely on Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and Micah Peavy off the bench. Trey Alexander, who is on a two-way contract like McGowens, will also be a part of the rotation once again. For Pels fans, this will be yet another opportunity to see what their young guys can do in bigger roles. Unfortunately, that is the most they can ask for at this stage of the season.

