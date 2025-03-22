Wolves Coach's Emotional Reason for Starting Lineup Change vs Pelicans
Friday night's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves was a very special night. Not just because of the game, but something far bigger.
The Minnesota Timberwolves decided to change their starting lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans, but not for a reason one would expect - the team unexpectedly inserted Joe Ingles into the starting lineup.
As it turns out, Ingles' wife and three kids haven't been to a Timberwolves game all season because they've remained in Orlando. Ingles' son is autistic and earlier in the week he watched his first NBA game in an arena for the first time ever.
On Saturday night, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch decided to start Ingles for his son.
After the game, an emotional Finch explained his reasoning for the decision.
"It's emotional," Finch started. "Sometimes you gotta do the human thing. We always talk about all these minutes matter and those minutes matter for another reason. Someone put it in my head today as an idea to make sure that Joe can see the floor. I figured, if we're going to do it, let's do it in style. Guys were behind it and I think it gave us just the right boost that we needed and change of energy."
Ingles only played six minutes on Friday night, but the Timberwolves defeated the Pelicans by 41 points, so it was a win for everyone, just not the Pelicans.
The New Orleans Pelicans' next opponent is the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.