Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Clippers
The New Orleans Pelicans will travel West for a short road trip on Wednesday night to face the Los Angeles Clippers.
New Orleans defeated the Clippers last month at home behind Zion Williamson's first career triple-double, posting 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Since then, the Pelicans star suffered another injury setback.
Williamson took a hard fall against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 19th. The two-time all-star remained in the game but missed the team's next five games with back soreness. New Orleans released their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, and Zion is again listed.
The former No. 1 overall pick is not only out for the Clippers game but is out for the remainder of the season. New Orleans announced that he and CJ McCollum would miss the rest of the year to deal with their nagging injuries. Williamson will end his year playing only 30 regular-season games this year.
ESPN star Stephen A. Smith reacted strongly to the news of Williamson ending his season on the bench. Appearing on his First Take show, Smith said the word 'bust' comes to mind when discussing the former Duke standout. Smith admits Williamson's talent cannot be denied, but his lack of availability makes him a liability moving forward.
Williamson averaged career-highs in rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals this season, but he suffered major injuries to his hamstring, ankle, calf, and back this year. New Orleans made a shakeup to their roster after trading former all-star Brandon Ingram to the Raptors. Moving forward, Williamson is the team leader and must remain healthy for the Pelicans to succeed.