4 Burning Pelicans Questions Ahead of Preseason Finale vs. Wizards

The New Orleans Pelicans' final preseason game should tell us more about how they intend to play when the results count.

Friday's matchup with Washington is their first appearance at the Smoothie King Center under Jamahl Mosley. It follows a 101-97 win over Dallas that offered encouraging defensive signs, although the depleted Mavericks limited what we could take from the result.

Now the focus shifts to whether New Orleans can repeat those habits and give its rotation some definition. Four questions stand out.

1. Which combinations does Mosley trust?

The starting lineup matters, but the first substitutitions and ensuing combinations could reveal more.

Watch how Mosley distributes ballhandling duties and separates players who need touches. Does he keep enough shooting around his creators? How does he divide wing minutes among Herb Jones, Bennedict Mathurin, and Saddiq Bey?

Dejounte Murray's toe injury complicates the backcourt evaluation. Availability and planned rest could also keep Friday from resembling a regular-season game.

Even so, watch for combinations Mosley returns to. Repeated minutes together would be a stronger clue than who happens to start.

2. Can Fears elevate the offense around him?

Jeremiah Fears finished with 16 points, five assists, and three steals in 20 minutes against Dallas. His scoring has been exciting. His ability to organize an offense deserves equal attention.

When defenders go under screens, does he confidently take the jumper? When help arrives, does he find the rolling big or the open wing? After giving up the ball, does he stay involved?

The next step is making teammates' jobs easier while maintaining his aggression. Another productive performance would strengthen his case for greater responsibility, especially if it comes through controlled decisions rather than difficult shotmaking.

3. Can the defense build on Dallas?

Yves Missi's four blocks helped give the Pelicans a defensive presence on the interior Wednesday. The challenge is making rim protection part of a coordinated effort.

Watch whether perimeter defenders contain the basketball, whether help arrives on time, and whether New Orleans secures the rebound after forcing a miss.

Washington missing an open jumper isn't a defensive stop worth celebrating. The process matters: communication, disciplined rotations, and fewer possessions that require a teammate to rescue a breakdown.

4. Which frontcourt pairings make sense?

Karlo Matkovic went 3-for-3 from deep against Dallas, a reminder of what frontcourt shooting could do for this offense.

Missi supplies finishing and rim protection. Derik Queen offers passing and interior skill. Mosley needs to identify when each player's strengths best serve the lineup.

When Zion Williamson plays, watch whether the other big creates room for his drives or brings another defender into the paint. Does the spacing produce opportunities for Trey Murphy III? Can that same group rebound and protect the basket?

The Pelicans need lineups that solve more problems than they create.

Friday won't settle the season's biggest questions. It should leave New Orleans with fewer questions about who belongs together, and what those groups can do.