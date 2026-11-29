Friday's victory over the Los Angeles Clippers improved the New Orleans Pelicans to 4-1 this season when Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III started together. New Orleans is 2-13 with every other starting combination.

Through 20 games, the trio has shared the court for just 99 minutes, outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per 100 possessions. For a team that hasn't found its footing under Jamahl Mosley, some of its best basketball has come from three players who have been teammates since 2021.

Their success, however brief, is a reminder of why it has been so difficult to give up on this group and why the prospect of its eventual separation is so disappointing.

A partnership that never got enough time

Individually, Williamson, Jones, and Murphy have established themselves among the most accomplished players in franchise history.

Williamson is a two-time All-Star and one of the NBA's most efficient interior scorers. He and Murphy rank among the franchise's 10 leading scorers, with Murphy also becoming New Orleans' career leader in made 3-pointers.

Jones, a second-round selection in 2021, earned NBA All-Defensive First Team honors and ranks fourth in franchise history in steals. His effort has made him one of the most popular players to suit up for the Pelicans.

All three rank among the franchise's top 10 in career minutes played, making their limited time together particularly remarkable.

Season Shared minutes Net rating 2021-22 0 - 2022-23 158 +8.1 2023-24 522 +4.1 2024-25 0 - 2025-26 566 +0.5 2026-27 99 +7.2

Sources: Basketball-Reference and NBA Advanced Stats

Across parts of six seasons, Williamson, Jones, and Murphy have played approximately 1,345 minutes together, the equivalent of just 28 full NBA games. Injuries prevented them from sharing the floor in two of those seasons.

But when they have played together, they've been effective. In each of the other four campaigns, the Pelicans have outscored opponents with all three on the court.

During New Orleans's 49-win season in 2023-24, the trio outscored opponents by 4.1 points per 100 possessions. The combination of Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum was outscored by three points per 100 possessions.

The Pelicans' three biggest offensive names weren't necessarily their most effective combination. Williamson's scoring inside, Murphy's perimeter shooting, and Jones' defensive versatility provided a balance that New Orleans rarely had the opportunity to exploit.

Finding the right pieces around them

Jeremiah Fears has been a welcome addition to that equation. In nearly 93 minutes alongside Williamson, Jones, and Murphy this season, the Pelicans have outscored opponents by nine points per 100 possessions, according to Basketball-Reference.

That group has recorded 6.2 more assists and committed 4.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents per 100 possessions. Fears provides the Pelicans with a natural lead guard who can create scoring opportunities without requiring Williamson or Murphy to initiate every possession.

The choice at center has also made a huge difference.

Center alongside Fears and the trio Minutes Offensive rating Defensive rating Net rating Karlo Matkovic 39 125.0 94.4 +30.6 Yves Missi 30 100.0 101.6 -1.6

Although the samples are small, New Orleans is 3-0 when Matkovic starts alongside those four players. His ability to score away from the basket gives opposing defenses another threat to account for and creates room for Williamson and Fears to attack.

For a team that regularly gets out to slow starts, there's merit in giving that starting lineup a longer look. Matkovic's minutes should be dictated by his production, and Mosley doesn't have to commit to playing him 30 minutes, but he should play.

Derik Queen presents a different challenge. While Fears has shown how well he can complement the veteran trio, Queen has received too few minutes alongside all three to make a similar assessment.

Williamson and Queen do their best offensive work inside the arc, creating potential problems with spacing. There are defensive concerns as well, with several combinations featuring Williamson, Fears, and Queen allowing more than 124 points per 100 possessions.

Queen has enjoyed greater success in several reserve-heavy lineups, including some featuring Jones. Giving him the freedom to initiate offense while surrounding him with experienced players and sufficient shooting could be more beneficial to his development than forcing him into the starting five.

Maximizing the contributions of the Pelicans' established players and developing their younger talent don't have to be competing objectives.

Appreciating what remains

There's enough evidence to understand why keeping Williamson, Jones, and Murphy together remains so tempting. Even amid another disappointing season, there are combinations within this roster that offer glimpses of what a healthy, properly constructed team around them might have accomplished.

But the Pelicans have likely missed their opportunity to see the best of this trio.

Too many seasons have been lost to injuries, questionable personnel decisions, and organizational instability. New Orleans cannot allow the promise of what might have been to dictate what happens next.

Jones and Murphy possess skills that could make either an excellent complementary piece alongside Fears and Queen. Trading them doesn't necessarily speed up a rebuild, but the Pelicans must also consider whether either player would want to spend the prime years of his career waiting for the organization to become competitive.

The greatest remaining value of the trio may be in helping New Orleans move into its next era, whether through continued contributions on the court or the assets the franchise could acquire in return for them.

Until then, Pelicans fans should savor the opportunities they get to watch Williamson, Jones, and Murphy together. Each has accomplished something special in New Orleans, even if the organization has failed to turn their individual achievements into sustained success.

The disappointment isn't that these three players proved they couldn't win together. It's that, after all these years, the Pelicans still don't know how much they could have won.