5 Biggest Things Dejounte Murray Must Show the Pelicans in 2025-26

Dejounte Murray's first two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans have been defined more by rehabilitation than production. A broken hand in his 2024 Pelicans debut cost him 17 games before a torn Achilles ended his first season after only 31 games. He returned late last season but appeared in just 14 games while playing under a minutes restriction.

The Pelicans still don't know exactly what they have in Murray. His third season in New Orleans should provide the answer.

New Orleans can't expect Murray to return to All-Star form. They should be able to expect 24 to 28 dependable minutes from one of the few veterans on the roster with legitimate playoff experience. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Murray can help stabilize a young team, or make an already difficult situation even more complicated.

Here are the five biggest things the Pelicans need from him this season.

1. Stay healthy

Everything begins with availability.

The Pelicans managed Murray carefully after his return, limiting him to 27.8 minutes per game. That caution was understandable after such a significant injury, but New Orleans now needs him to become a consistent part of the rotation.

Murray doesn't have to play 35 minutes or carry the offense. He must prove his body can handle a regular season workload and that the Pelicans can count on him night after night.

After appearing in only 45 games during his first two seasons in New Orleans, remaining available for most of the schedule would represent meaningful progress.

2. Become a defensive problem again

Murray built his reputation as a long, disruptive defender. He earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2018, but he hasn't played at that level in years.

The Pelicans don't need Murray to lead the league in steals or turn back the clock nearly a decade. They need him to pressure opposing point guards, fight through screens, close out on shooters, and use his length and athleticism to disrupt passing lanes.

Jamahl Mosley wants to establish a defensive identity, and Murray should be capable of setting the tone at the point of attack. If he embraces that responsibility, he can make life easier for every defender behind him.

3. Protect the basketball

Murray tied his career high with 3.4 turnovers in his 14 games last season, matching the numbers he posted his first season with the Pelicans. He's had 18 games with at least four turnovers with New Orleans (the Pelicans are 6-12 in those games).

He was expected to be rusty after a long rehabilitation, but the Pelicans can't afford so many careless possessions from one of their primary ballhandlers.

Murray should concentrate on getting the offense organized, making simple reads, and avoiding risky passes that create transition opportunities for the other team.

Jeremiah Fears is the future at point guard. Murray's job is to complement him, help him develop, and provide stability when the young guard struggles. Taking better care of the basketball would be a significant part of that mentorship.

4. Improve the outside shot

Murray shot 30.6% from three-point range last season, well below his career average of 33.9%.

This season, he must command enough respect to keep defenses honest. That becomes particularly important when he shares the court with Zion Williamson, Derik Queen, or other players who put pressure on the paint.

If Murray can consistently make open catch-and-shoot opportunities and punish defenders who go under screens, he'll fit much more comfortably alongside the Pelicans' young core. The goal isn't increased volume—it's reliability.

5. Let his work do the talking

Murray has never been afraid to express himself. He has publicly discussed the circumstances surrounding previous stops and more recently spoke about not feeling enough support after returning from his Achilles injury.

His frustration might be legitimate. Recovering from that injury does require an enormous physical and emotional investment. However, Murray hasn't been healthy or productive long enough to establish himself in New Orleans. Pelicans fans have largely remained optimistic about what he could provide despite seeing very little return on the team's investment.

The best response is consistent effort.

Show up every day. Defend. Protect the ball. Support Fears. Accept whatever role gives the team its best chance to win. That's also how Dejounte can provide the leadership this young roster needs.

His departures from San Antonio and Atlanta were not especially clean, but New Orleans gives him another opportunity to change the direction of his career. He can become a valuable veteran for the Pelicans, rebuild his leaguewide value, and possibly move into a more successful phase elsewhere.

Murray is entering his 10th season, and his game is beginning to age. It is up to him to decide whether it ages like wine or milk.

The Pelicans have to be able to count on Dejounte Murray. If they can, he could help push this team beyond its expectations. If they can't, he could help sink the entire plan.