Biggest Question the Pelicans Still Haven't Answered This Offseason

With each passing day as the regular season approaches, the New Orleans Pelicans' stagnant offseason puts a spotlight on a glaring need they didn’t address this summer. Last season, the team struggled to defend and rebound in the paint, and up to this point, this remains a question mark heading into the year.

Last year, New Orleans ranked 25th in the league in opponent points per game, surrendering 53.1 points in the restricted area. The defensive rebounding numbers were awful, with the Pelicans finishing 27th in defensive rebounding percentage, only grabbing 71% of the rebounds while on defense. That means opponents get offensive rebounds and second-chance opportunities almost 30% of the time against New Orleans.

Many felt a strong interior presence would be a top priority this summer, but the Pelicans instead remained quiet on that front. They declined a team option to bring back veteran center Kevon Looney, who had a disappointing first year in New Orleans. The three-time NBA champion only appeared in 21 games, averaging 2.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

New Orleans re-signed veteran DeAndre Jordan to a surprising guaranteed two-year deal this summer.

The 37-year-old center was a much-needed locker room presence for one of the youngest teams in the league. Jordan’s impact, especially on the rookies, was evident all season and culminated in him winning the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. Winning is more than just locker room impact, but at the back end of his career, the Pelicans shouldn’t expect much in the way of consistent production from the veteran.

That leaves major expectations for Zion Williamson and Derik Queen to drastically improve their defensive production next year.

They were not a good fit last season when paired together on the floor. According to Databallr, when the pair were on the court together, the team had a -12.9 net rating, the worst for any pairing with Queen, who played more than 325 minutes with Williamson.

DeAndre Jordan telling Derik Queen to stop complaining and get back on defense 💯



Always need a great vet!



(Via whyluveugly/TT) pic.twitter.com/XZkk8vGPgR — Whistle (@WhistleSports) November 24, 2025

Can Zion Williamson and Derik Queen Thrive Together?

With the Pelicans devoid of a proven starting center on the roster, the duo figures to spend plenty of time on the court together. President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars told reporters this summer that the pair need to build on-court chemistry, likening the scenario to former Boston Celtics teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who many questioned their fit together originally.

The pair went on to win an NBA Championship together and appeared in another Finals. Despite the lofty comparison, the situation is apples-to-apples. Both Brown and Tatum are good defenders, can shoot the three-ball well, and have proven the ability to control games throughout the season and the playoffs.

In a lot of ways, Williamson and Queen play similar games that require them to have the ball to be impactful, and neither has shown they can consistently make an outside shot.

New Orleans is hoping the hiring of Jamahl Mosley as their new head coach will bolster the team’s defensive ability. Mosley is a defense-first coach who demands a certain focus and accountability on that end of the court. That will be needed this year if the Pelicans can’t swing a deal for a starting-caliber center.

They still have Yves Missi on the roster, who was disappointing last year after a strong rookie season. The Pelicans will have to solve their interior issues from last year collectively. If not, it will be another long season similar to last year’s in New Orleans.