5 Players on the Trade Block Pelicans Can Still Acquire This Summer

The New Orleans Pelicans have yet to make any moves this summer, and the fanbase is understandably losing hope. There is no need to explain why keeping the same team that went 26-56 last season is a mistake.

If Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver eventually wake up from their nap, they might still be able to make a big swing on the trade market. Not all of these trades would necessarily be good ideas, but here are five starters who the Pelicans could realistically acquire between now and the start of the season.

Domantas Sabonis

The Kings are reportedly trying to move on from their veteran stars, but they haven't found any takers. Looking at the season he just had and the remaining two years, $94 million left on his deal, it's not surprising to see Sabonis not having many suitors.

Yet, in terms of trade mechanics, the Pelicans have an easy path to acquire Sabonis. They could trade Jordan Poole or Dejounte Murray, add matching salary next to them, and bring back the Lithuanian center.

The problem is, Sabonis is a highly questionable fit in New Orleans, especially if Zion Williamson is staying. He doesn't shoot, needs the ball in his hands, and is a bad defender. He would solve a lot of the Pels' rebounding concerns, but that's not enough to justify paying him like a superstar.

This would be a bad idea, but it seems like the type of move the Pelicans' front office may be interested in, so it's worth mentioning.

Zach LaVine

A Sacramento Kings All-Star who makes more sense for the Pelicans is LaVine. The veteran shooting guard is also firmly on the trade block, but he hasn't generated much of an interest, either. This is largely due to his $49 million salary for next season.

Even though this obviously makes salary matching in a trade more challenging, it's not a horrendous contract because it expires next summer. If the Pelicans can turn Jordan Poole's expiring contract and additional salary into LaVine, this would be a win.

LaVine has many weaknesses to his game, but he is an excellent off-ball player and scorer. He is an elite shooter who can help the Pelicans' offense make a lot more sense.

Michael Porter Jr.

Think of Michael Porter Jr. as the forward version of Zach LaVine. He is also overpaid, making $40.8 million, but he will also become a free agent next summer. He is also a very good off-ball player thanks to being one of the best shooters at his position.

MPJ is a valuable offensive player. There aren't too many players of his size and shooting ability. The spacing he provides would be godsend for the likes of Zion Williamson and Derik Queen. Plus, he is just young enough at age 28 that the Pelicans could take advantage of his prime for several years.

The Nets would likely ask for at least one first-round pick in this deal. Depending on whether Jordan Poole is in the deal, the Pelicans may have to give up multiple first-rounders. This would be a tough pill to swallow given where the Pels are as a franchise, but Porter Jr.'s fit in New Orleans is undeniably good.

PJ Washington

The fact that the Pelicans haven't made adding a center a priority this summer suggests that they see Derik Queen as a center, at least for next season. If Queen is going to play the majority of his minutes at the five, then the Pelicans have to bolster their forward rotation, ideally with a player who has size and can play some defense.

Washington fits this profile. He has become expendable in Dallas this summer after the Mavs drafted Morez Johnson Jr. and traded for Santi Aldama and Zaccharie Risacher. Washington, at age 27 and under contract for four more seasons for $88.7 million, doesn't fit in Dallas' plans.

For the Pelicans, however, he is a two-way combo forward who fits like a glove. He doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective, but he can do a little bit of everything.

Myles Turner

This might be the most realistic trade target for the Pelicans at this point in the offseason. Turner is the cleanest fit, both in terms of his on-court role and how New Orleans could acquire him.

As a floor-spacer and rim protector, Turner is a uniquely good fit next to Zion Williamson and Derik Queen. He is 30 and is not on a very team-friendly deal, making $26.5 million next season.

But this is what makes him acquirable on the trade market. The Bucks have kick-started a rebuild, and they have no use for Turner. Getting any type of positive value for him in a deal would be a win in the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era. A Jordan Poole plus a first-round pick type of package could work for both sides.