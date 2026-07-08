New Signing Kevon Looney Isn't Going to Give Lakers What They Are Looking For

The only player the New Orleans Pelicans parted ways with this summer is Kevon Looney. The veteran center had a team option for $8 million for next season, and the Pelicans didn't waste any time before declining it. After the disappointing campaign he just had in New Orleans, his return was not in the cards.

It took him over a week to find his new team, but Looney is now a Los Angeles Laker. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Lakers are signing the 30-year-old big man to a one-year, veteran minimum deal.

Taking a chance on Looney on a minimum deal and hoping that he bounces back next season is understandable. However, it must have been amusing for a lot of Pelicans fans reading Charania's description on social media.

Characterizing Looney as a "top available backup center" and someone who can provide "pick-and-roll play for Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves" thanks to his experience with the Golden State Warriors is a misrepresentation of what he is capable of at this stage of his career.

Kevon Looney Was a Big Swing and a Miss By the Pelicans Front Office

Sure, Looney was a solid center when he was in Golden State. He was a good rebounder, shot blocker, and switch defender. He used to make an impact setting screens, getting offensive rebounds, and providing a ton of physicality.

That player is long gone. Pelicans fans witnessed firsthand Looney's inability to contribute. Even when the Pelicans were desperate for more size, physicality, and rebounding, he rarely saw the court. After beginning the season as the starter, Looney quickly fell out of favor as he looked significantly slower out there. He finished the season as one of the least efficient centers in the league with 45.8% True Shooting.

The Lakers are seemingly trusting Looney to be their backup center. They invested significant resources into acquiring Walker Kessler. Behind him, Looney is the only traditional center. This is a big concern given how much injury trouble Kessler has dealt with to start his career.

Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jarred Vanderbilt are small-ball center options that the Lakers will have no choice but to depend on. Looney is neither the pick-and-roll threat on offense nor the defensive anchor Doncic and Reaves need to thrive.

Among the myriad of mistakes Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver have made since taking over last year, signing Looney to a two-year, $16 million contract to be their starting center is not the most egregious one. The Jordan Poole-CJ McCollum swap and the Derik Queen trade are much costlier mistakes, but the decision to sign Looney shouldn't be forgotten as a big factor in the Pelicans' failures last season.