It Took Brandon Ingram's New Team 1 Playoff Appearance to Give Up On Him

The New Orleans Pelicans have watched a bunch of their former players not only perform but also produce during the first round of the playoffs. Names like CJ McCollum, Julius Randle, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker helped spearhead their teams' efforts to try to advance during the postseason.

One former Pelicans player, however, didn’t have the success that he, the team, or the fans hoped for. Rumors are now circulating about Brandon Ingram’s future with the Toronto Raptors.

Ingram was traded before the 2025 NBA deadline after spending the previous six seasons in New Orleans. Injuries marred most of his time with the Pelicans, and he never played more than 62 games in any season.

The former No. 2 overall pick had a renaissance of sorts in his first full season with the Raptors, averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 77 games played. That was the most games played since his rookie season in the league, and Ingram was rewarded with an All-Star selection this year, the second of his career.

Fans hoped Ingram could lead the Raptors to a deep playoff run, but injuries again derailed his postseason.

The former Duke standout struggled mightily after scoring just seven points in Game 2 and 13 points in Game 3. Ingram had a bounce-back game the next outing, scoring 23 points, but Game 5 saw Ingram leave in the second quarter after suffering a heel injury. He would not return in the game, nor the series, and the Raptors lost a hard-fought seven-game series to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Raptors insider Michael Grange is now reporting that Ingram could be on the move if the team finds the right deal to upgrade the roster.

The Raptors could consider using Brandon Ingram’s contract in a trade if they could somehow find an upgrade, per @michaelgrange



(https://t.co/48i6z91yke) pic.twitter.com/1xqb9SEeGu — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 5, 2026

Raptors Reportedly Considering Brandon Ingram Trades This Offseason

Ingram signed an extension with the Raptors shortly after the trade from New Orleans. The former Most Improved Player Award recipient is due $41 million next season, with a player option the year after that.

While the Raptors' progress this season is commendable, many wonder about Ingram’s long-term health prognosis and whether he fits into the team's long-term plans. The Raptors could use some interior defensive help next season, and with the nucleus of Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, and RJ Barrett, who are all 26 and younger, the Raptors may want to beef up their frontcourt.

The combination of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley for the Cavaliers gave the Raptors fits in the painted area.

Many questions surrounded Ingram late in his tenure with the Pelicans. Questions regarding his fit with Zion Williamson lingered for a while, especially with Ingram's inability to shoot at volume from deep.

There was his disappointing playoff performance in 2024, when he averaged just 14.3 points on 34% shooting from the field. He came into that series nursing an injury and tried to play through it, but wasn’t very effective. The next season, he suffered an ankle injury in November that sidelined him for the rest of the season before the trade to the Raptors. Ingram did not play for the remainder of the season.

Despite the rockiness of the end of his time in New Orleans, he did receive a warm welcome from the crowd during his return visit to the Smoothie King Center for the first time.

saying hello to our good friend Brandon Ingram 🥲 pic.twitter.com/acyaPz3Wr4 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 28, 2026

“It was everything that I pictured,” Ingram said after his first game back in New Orleans. “All the love that I got from the fans, old coaches, my teammates, the ushers, security. Everybody showed love. They gave me my flowers while I was here.”

Now, there may be some uncertainty with Ingram and his current team. The 28-year-old is a 6-foot-8 bona fide scorer, but injuries are causing concern about his future in Toronto. Time will tell how his latest saga plays out, but this could be the beginning of the end for Ingram and the Raptors.