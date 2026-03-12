Brandon Ingram Reminisces About His Time in New Orleans After 1st Game vs. Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday to improve to 22-45 for the season and move up to 12th place in the Western Conference. Getting a win against a likely playoff team was important for the Pelicans, who are trying to build momentum heading into next season. New Orleans doesn't have much to play for at this point in the season, but playing competitive basketball against good teams will be important going forward.

The game against the Raptors had another significance for Pelicans fans. It was the first game Brandon Ingram played against the Pelicans after his trade in February 2025. Ingram didn't suit up for the Raptors last season and this was the first time the two teams met this season. In his return to Smoothie King Center, Ingram had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals on 8/19 shooting in 38 minutes of action. A solid performance from Ingram in a Pelicans win was the best-case scenario for the fans in New Orleans.

Following the game, Ingram spoke highly of his time in New Orleans, calling it "a home." Ingram said, "It reminded me of home. I can say this, how 'ghetto' it was. The slang. Everything. It just reminded me of home. When I traveled around town, it reminded me of Kinston. There was connectivity from me walking in different restaurants, the love that we shared. It always felt like home," per The Athletic's Will Guillory.

Brandon Ingram Remembers His Pelicans Tenure Fondly

Ingram spent his formative years and best moments in the NBA in New Orleans. After getting traded from the Lakers in the 2019 offseason, Ingram spent five and a half seasons with the Pelicans, which remains his most productive stretch in the league. He made his first All-Star team and his only playoff appearances as a Pelican, winning a Most Improved Player award in 2020. His partnership with Zion Williamson didn't produce the results the Pelicans wanted, but it helped turn Ingram into a household name in the NBA.

The Pelicans and Ingram are on different trajectories right now. Ever since he was traded to the Raptors last season, Toronto has been trying to be as competitive as possible in the Eastern Conference. With a 36-29 record this season, the Raptors should be able to clinch a playoff spot, whether directly or through the play-in. New Orleans, on the other hand, is headed to the lottery for the second straight season. This time, however, they don't even have their draft pick, making their future bleaker than when Ingram was in town.

Even though Ingram wasn't able to lead the Pelicans to postseason success, the 28-year-old small forward is remembered fondly in New Orleans. It's great to hear that those feelings are mutual.