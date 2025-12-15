Pelicans Are Still a Completely Different Team With a Healthy Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson made his earlier-than-expected return from his adductor strain on Sunday. After missing only six games, Williamson suited up and gave the Pelicans 26 minutes off the bench in the 114-104 win over the Chicago Bulls. In his minutes, the Pelicans were +6, highlighting a trend that has been going on for a long time.

The Pelicans are a much better team when Williamson is on the court once again. Per Cleaning the Glass, New Orleans is 6.5 points per 100 possessions better with the star power forward on the floor. In those minutes, the Pelicans have a -3.3 net rating, in line with the Milwaukee Bucks, who are 11-16 this season. Williamson makes this difference on both ends of the floor, as the Pels are 2.0 points better offensively and 4.6 points defensively when he is out there.

This was even more evident last season. Williamson only played 30 games, and the Pelicans were 10-20 in those games. Without him, they went 11-41. Similarly, the Pels had a -1.2 net rating with him on the court, which could have been a play-in team. Instead, they had one of the worst records in the NBA.

Zion Williamson's Return Puts Pelicans in a Fascinating Predicament

This is what makes the Zion Williamson experience so frustrating. Even though he is not the game-wrecking force he was earlier in his career, Williamson is still very impactful and is the best player on this team. His presence as an attacker, playmaker, and finisher makes everything easier for his teammates. When he is playing with energy on the defensive end, he can make a difference there as well.

The problem here is that it's difficult to build a team around a player with serious availability concerns like Williamson. He is a unique player who requires a specific roster construction around him. When he only plays half the games, however, what you have built around him doesn't function. When your highest-paid player, who is also supposed to be your No. 1 option, is unreliable, it makes building a sustainable winner almost impossible.

This puts the Pelicans in a predicament. On one hand, they are obviously a more competitive and fun team with Williamson playing. If the goal is to win games, Williamson gives them the best chance to do so. On the other hand, the Pelicans have to admit the harsh truth to themselves that this team isn't going anywhere relevant with Williamson as the centerpiece. Finding the right balance between how much to rely on Zion versus prioritizing the young players on the team will be one of the most fascinating storylines for the Pelicans this season.

