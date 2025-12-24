Pelicans' Derik Queen Has the Right Mentality in Impressive Rookie Season

New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen has emerged as one of the league’s most compelling rookie stories. After being drafted 13th overall and traded to the Pelicans on draft night, the 6'10" Maryland product has transformed from a promising prospect into a nightly double-double threat through sheer effort and an advanced "old-school" skill set.

Queen recorded his fourth double-double in the last six games after scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the team’s 119-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks Monday night. That game marked the third straight game of at least 10 rebounds for the former Maryland star. Even more impressive is the mindset of the soon-to-be 21-year-old on what’s required on a game-by-game basis.

"I just try to play harder, rebound, and go out there and be a basketball player," Queen said after a recent win. "The stats come when you work for them." He echoed a similar sentiment after Monday night’s game when asked about being a young double-double machine. "I just be trying to play harder... A double-double just comes from playing hard."

"I just be trying to play harder... A double double just comes from playing hard"



-- Derik Queen on his 4th Double Double in 6 games pic.twitter.com/ZUfPNsA9GQ — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) December 23, 2025

Pelicans' Derik Queen Has the Perfect Mindset in Rookie Season

The first-round pick is certainly racking up the stats early in his career. Earlier this month, Queen delivered a sensational stat line for a rookie in league history: 30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and four blocks against the San Antonio Spurs. He became the first rookie ever to reach those benchmarks in a single game. He's also just the fifth player in NBA history to record a 30-10-10 game before turning 21, joining Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, and De'Aaron Fox.

His stellar play is not going unnoticed by his teammates and the national media. Two-time all-star Zion Williamson gave Queen high praise after Monday night’s performance. “He gets better every game”, Williamson said. “He’s a special talent, and I’m glad he’s with us.” Williamson has come off the bench in the last five games since his return from an adductor strain, leaving Queen in the starting lineup to wreak havoc on opposing defenses with his unique skillset.

Queen’s versatility on offense also extends to getting his teammates involved. His 4+ assists per night are the most for a rookie center in the past 50 years. Despite Williamson coming off the bench, he and Queen share the court a lot together, giving New Orleans a unique frontcourt look. While Zion provides explosive athleticism, Queen provides the "connective tissue"—the ball-handling, the outlet passing, and the relentless offensive rebounding that give the team second-chance opportunities.

NBA insider Zach Lowe recently spoke on his podcast about Queen's effect on the Pelicans early on this season. "This is about to become a competitive team... Queen absolutely has to be first-team All-Rookie. That is a huge success story for Joe Dumars... He looks like he could be the fulcrum of a very good NBA offense now and going forward."

"This is about to become a competitive team... Queen absolutely has to be first team All-Rookie. That is a huge success story for Joe Dumars... He looks like he could be the fulcrum of a very good NBA offense now and going forward"



-- Zach Lowe on Derik Queen pic.twitter.com/OLhy42uvFc — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) December 23, 2025

New Orleans was heavily criticized for their acquisition of Queen, not because of the player, but because of what they gave up to get him. New Orleans traded up from the No. 23 selection, forfeiting an unprotected first-round pick next year to the Atlanta Hawks. Queen's early success may not justify how they went about getting him, but he is definitely the right fit in New Orleans.

Derik Queen isn't playing like a rookie; he’s playing like a seasoned veteran who understands that effort is a talent. As he continues to rack up double-doubles, he is firmly cementing his case for NBA All-Rookie First Team honors and establishing himself as the future hub of the Pelicans' offense.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: