Pelicans Must Pursue Perfect Jose Alvarado Replacement at the Trade Deadline

A lot of eyes are on the New Orleans Pelicans as we approach the February 5 trade deadline. Even though recent reports suggest that the Pelicans will likely stand pat and keep their core, teams around the league hope that a few of their valuable veterans may still be available. Regardless of what happens with Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, and Herb Jones, however, Jose Alvarado's time in New Orleans may be coming to an end.

Alvarado will presumably become a free agent this summer. He has a player option for $4.5 million for next season, but he would be foolish to exercise it since he could easily get a multi-year contract for more than that annual salary with the rising cap. Plus, he is turning 28 before the summer, and as an undersized guard who relies on physicality, he would be wise to lock in as much guaranteed money as he can.

As much as the Pelicans would love to keep a fan favorite long-term, it makes very little sense for them to sign Alvarado to a new deal. New Orleans is in the early stages of a rebuild and already has Jeremiah Fears, Jordan Poole, and Dejounte Murray in the backcourt and on the books.

Therefore, the Pelicans should go after a younger, cheaper replacement whom they can easily acquire at the trade deadline. One name that comes to mind is Devin Carter of the Sacramento Kings.

Kings' Devin Carter Is the Perfect Trade Candidate for the Pelicans

Carter has fallen out of favor in Sacramento in his second season. Drafted by the previous regime and head coach, Carter has fallen behind in the ridiculously crowded backcourt rotation of Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder, Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, and Keon Ellis. Yet, being an afterthought with the Kings organization means very little in the NBA, as plenty of players have thrived elsewhere upon leaving Sacramento.

The 23-year-old combo guard has played sparingly this season, but is the type of player the Pelicans need. His play style is reminiscent of Alvarado as an off-ball guard who can guard bigger players and provide intensity. While Carter's shot has not fallen in the NBA so far, he made over 37% of his threes on 6.8 attempts per game in his final year at Providence. He was expected to be a solid three-and-D guard, and still has the building blocks to be an excellent fit next to Fears, who will have the ball in his hands a ton and be a defensive liability on the other end.

The Pelicans would be wise to go after players who deserve a second chance after failing in their first destinations. These "second draft" guys are a good way to find good value without giving up serious draft capital. If Carter turns out to be a rotation-caliber player, the Pelicans would have a talented, young player on a team-friendly deal for several more years. Carter certainly falls under this category, and the Pelicans should try to see if they can lure him away from the Kings.

