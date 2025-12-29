Pelicans' Rebounding Struggles Put Them at a Major Disadvantage

The New Orleans Pelicans suffered their third straight loss after a 123-114 defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. One glaring stat was the number of offensive rebounds New Orleans allowed in both games. Phoenix grabbed 38 offensive rebounds combined in the two contests, punishing New Orleans on the glass. These rebounding issues are a carryover from last season, when the team struggled mightily.

Last season, New Orleans finished 26th in total rebounding percentage and 29th in defensive rebounding, grabbing just 72% of opponents' missed shots. That meant opponents were getting second chances on about 28% of possessions. One key contributor to the rebounding demise was the loss of center Jonas Valanciunas.

Interim head coach James Borrego commented after Saturday night’s loss that Valanciunas’ absence has left a void in the middle since his trade in 2024. “Defensive rebounding has been an issue for us since Valanciunas left,” the interim coach candidly said. New Orleans traded the Lithuanian-born center to the Washington Wizards in a sign-and-trade deal.

James Borrego: “Defensive rebounding has been an issue for us since Valanciunas left.” https://t.co/K4AqOa0ArT — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) December 28, 2025

Pelicans' Rebounding Has Somehow Gotten Worse This Season

Through the first 33 games of the season, the numbers are even worse than last year. New Orleans is grabbing 70% of defensive rebounds this season, leaving opponents to collect 30% of the offensive rebounds. That is disappointing, considering the Pelicans beefed up their interior this offseason after signing three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney to a deal. New Orleans also signed DeAndre Jordan to a contract for the remainder of the season.

The Pelicans don’t play a lot of two-big lineups with Zion Williamson and a traditional center. Williamson usually shares the court with rookie Derik Queen or forward Saddiq Bey in the front lineup, allowing bigger teams to crash the glass and gain a clear advantage over New Orleans. Looney has not played in the last 11 games for the Pelicans. Clutch time is when rebounding has had the most significant impact on the team. They are 2-10 in clutch games this season.

New Orleans is hurting its own fast-paced offense by not being able to secure the rebound. The Pelicans currently play at a top-12 pace, 100.3, but because they aren't securing defensive boards, they aren't the ones dictating the tempo. Instead, they are being "run on" after offensive rebounds or long-shot caroms, leading to a defensive rating of 120.6, which is among the worst in the NBA.

When the Pelicans do contest a shot but fail to secure the long rebound (a common issue with their smaller lineups featuring Jordan Poole and Jeremiah Fears), it often leads to "leak-outs" for the opposition. While the Pelicans' bigs are wrestling for position, opposing wings are already sprinting toward the other basket.

Rebounding continues to haunt New Orleans, and until they can solidify that aspect of the game, their struggles will continue in what has already become a forgettable season.

