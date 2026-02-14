4 Silver Linings in Pelicans’ Disastrous Season

Not much has gone right for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. When Joe Dumars & Co. traded away the Pels’ first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft in the offseason, they surely didn’t expect the team would be 15-41 at the All-Star break. Now, not only do the Pelicans have the third-fewest wins in the league, but they also don’t have much in terms of future assets.

As is the case in every bleak situation, however, there are still positives to take away from New Orleans’ disastrous campaign.

Derik Queen’s Emergence as a Building Block

The Pelicans’ draft day decision to trade their unprotected 2026 first-rounder for Derik Queen will be criticized for years to come. There is not much Queen can do the rest of his career to change the reality that the Pelicans significantly overpaid to acquire him. However, that shouldn’t distract from the fact that the rookie out of Maryland has exceeded all expectations this season.

After James Borrego took over as the interim head coach, Queen took over as the starting center. There have been ups and downs, as is expected from any rookie, and the defensive effort and intensity have lagged at times. But it’s undeniable that Queen is already a true difference-maker on the offensive end. He can post up, score in a variety of ways, and is one of the best passing bigs in the game. He can be an offensive hub for a long time.

The Pelicans have to figure out whether his best position long-term is power forward or center, but this has been as encouraging a start as any could have predicted.

Trey Murphy May Be a Future All-Star

In his fifth season in the league, Murphy has taken a giant step forward. Entrusted with a larger offensive role this season, the 25-year-old has proven that he is capable of scoring at volume with efficiency, even with minimal offensive talent around him.

Murphy is averaging career highs across the board. The fact that he still has an impressive 61.6% True Shooting even though he is creating more shots for himself than ever has been very encouraging. He always had the potential to be a high-level three-and-D forward, but this season, Murphy is showing that he can be an All-Star caliber two-way wing if surrounded by proper talent.

Saddiq Bey Could Be an Excellent Role Player for Years to Come

New Orleans acquired Saddiq Bey as part of the CJ McCollum-Jordan Poole swap in the offseason. The rest of that trade aged like a gallon of milk as Poole has fallen out of the rotation, but Bey has emerged as a high-level rotation player out of nowhere.

Bey had missed the entirety of the 2024-25 season after tearing his ACL in March 2024. Yet, the 26-year-old somehow came back better than ever and is having a career season. He is averaging more than 16 points per game while playing 30.5 minutes per game and providing solid defense on the other end.

The best part of Bey’s emergence is the fact that he is on a team-friendly deal that pays him $6.4 million next season. Either as a long-term piece for the Pelicans or a trade chip that can bring back draft capital, Bey is an excellent find for the organization.

Zion Williamson Has Increased His Trade Value

The Pelicans’ decision to keep their roster intact past the trade deadline should be criticized. Not turning the valuable veterans into long-term assets was clearly a mistake. Fortunately, the front office will have more opportunities to sell off in the offseason. And considering how healthy and productive Zion Williamson has been this season, they may trade him at a higher value.

Williamson has played in 30 straight games for the first time in his career. He is on track to play over 60 games for the third time in his career. He looks fit and explosive. The fact that he plays every back-to-back and even came back early from an adductor strain back in December suggests that Williamson is as healthy as ever. This means that he should have trade suitors in the offseason, and the Pelicans should be able to get a return that includes multiple draft picks.

