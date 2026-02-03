Pelicans' Reported James Harden Interest Proves Front Office Incompetence

The NBA trade landscape completely changed overnight when it was reported that James Harden and the Clippers were working together to find a new team for the former MVP. Until then, it had been a largely quiet trade deadline without much movement. Since late Monday night when the Harden news broke, it has been mayhem on social media. With NBA fans focused on where Harden's next destination will be, a report from ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly once again proved the ineptitude of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Per Clippers insider Azarly, the Pelicans inquired about trading for Harden, but the Clippers star had no interest in joining New Orleans, resulting in the talks not going anywhere.

Harden's lack of interest in joining the Pelicans is understandable. He is 36 years old, has never missed the playoffs, and wants to play for a competitive team that can also pay him long-term. What is less understandable, however, is the Pelicans' interest in acquiring Harden.

The Pelicans are 13-39. They don't have their own first-round pick this season, and don't have a second-round pick until 2030. They are building around rookies Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. They have years to go before they are a relevant, competitive team in the Western Conference. Instead of being in asset accumulation mode, the Pelicans are pursuing a 36-year-old Harden, who they would have to pay over $40 million annually for multiple seasons.

Pelicans' Lack of Vision Is in Full Display With Reported James Harden Interest

This highlights a frustrating lack of vision from the Pelicans' front office. Joe Dumars & Co. don't have a coherent vision for the franchise and are clueless about how to build a sustainable winner. Instead of turning their valuable veterans into draft capital and future assets, the Pelicans are seemingly more interested in being buyers at the trade deadline.

What does acquiring Harden accomplish for the Pelicans? This season, he would help them win 25 games instead of 20, while taking the ball out of the hands of Fears and Queen. Would the Pelicans, with the rest of the roster as currently constructed, even be a play-in team in the West with a 37-year-old Harden as their best player next season?

The Pelicans are desperately trying to hold onto a core that isn't getting them anywhere anytime soon. They are delaying the inevitable by keeping Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy on the roster. Since this inaction creates a sense of hopelessness in the fanbase, Dumars seemingly feels like he has to do something to change things up.

The problem is, Dumars doesn't want to choose the challenging but obvious path of tearing it down and rebuilding. Instead, he is pressing all the buttons on the controller with the hopes of producing an outcome better than the status quo. Without a clear plan and a vision, however, that is not going to take the Pelicans anywhere.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: