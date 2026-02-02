Assessing Pelicans' 3 Options for Dejounte Murray Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New Orleans Pelicans have a fascinating decision to make on Dejounte Murray. The veteran combo guard has yet to make his season debut and has been out since he ruptured his Achilles in January 2025.

Murray remains without a timetable to return. On the last day of January, he had a social media post that teased a return in February that left Pelicans fans wondering what the plan is. There have been reports about Murray seeking a trade and the Pelicans being open to moving him. Yet, a Dejounte Murray trade is easier said than done.

The 29-year-old guard hasn't played in over a year. He wasn't particularly efficient and productive when he last played. He makes $32.7 million next season and has a player option for $30.7 million for the 2027-28 season. He should be considered a negative contract that teams won't be willing to give up assets for unless they see that he is fully healthy and effective.

With the Pelicans in the midst of a disastrous season and only three days left before the trade deadline, what should be their approach regarding Murray?

Option 1: Trade Dejounte Murray at All Costs

Even though Murray likely doesn't have much trade value, the Pelicans can easily find a way to find him a new home. Whether it's by attaching draft capital to offload his salary or including him in a larger trade of one of their more valuable players, the Pelicans have different ways they can end the Dejounte Murray era.

For a 13-38 team, using draft capital to get out of bad contracts is ill-advised. The Pelicans need to be accumulating future assets, not giving them away.

The other possibility of including Murray in a larger trade is more likely. If there is serious interest in Saddiq Bey or Herb Jones, the Pelicans can use that to make a larger trade where they can also send Murray to a third team without giving up their own draft capital. Considering the lack of appetite Joe Dumars & Co. seemingly has for moving their veterans with trade value, this also seems unlikely.

If there is a team that treats Murray as a neutral asset and is willing to take him on without giving anything up, the Pelicans should pounce on the opportunity. If that is not realistic, option #2 may be more feasible.

Option 2: Increase His Trade Value & Move Him in the Offseason

The Pelicans may have to increase Murray's trade value before they can move him. This is likely as low as Murray's trade value is going to get. If he can return this season and stay healthy for an extended period of time, his trade value will increase exponentially. If he looks close to his former self physically and athletically, there will be more suitors in the offseason.

Trades involving players with high salaries are generally easier in the offseason. Matching salaries is less of a challenge when teams have more flexibility around the draft and free agency. Plus, Murray will have only two seasons left on his contract at that point. If Murray can show that he can help a team between now and the end of the season, a playoff-hopeful team should emerge as a potential landing spot.

Option 3: Keep Dejounte Murray Long-Term

If Murray is willing to stay in New Orleans and be a part of the future, keeping him around wouldn't be the worst option. With Jordan Poole out of the rotation and a likely departure candidate, the Pelicans have a serious lack of competent guard play. Jeremiah Fears has a ton of upside, but he isn't ready to be a full-time starting point guard yet.

Not only is Murray a good fit next to Fears as a capable defender with good size and length, but he can also create shots for himself and others, a skill set that is lacking on this Pelicans team. James Borrego has been playing supersized, guard-less starting lineups, and Murray can give the Pelicans a different look off the bench. He can also aid in the development of Fears, who needs to become a better shooter, scorer, and defender.

If the Pelicans can move on from Poole, having Murray as a part of the rotation and letting him finish out his contract in New Orleans may not be a bad idea. If the former All-Star can increase his trade value to a point where teams are lining up to give up assets, then the Pelicans can always pivot and trade him then.

