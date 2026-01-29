New Pelicans Report Highlights Serious Lack of Desire to Trade Rising Star

The NBA trade deadline can mark desperation for some teams looking to make a splash acquisition to remain competitive in the NBA landscape. That doesn’t apply to the New Orleans Pelicans, who have one of the worst records in the NBA, but teams are looking to poach talent from them in the meantime. One team that is looking to make a splash is the Golden State Warriors. Star forward Jimmy Butler recently went down with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Golden State is quickly looking to not only salvage the rest of this year, but add another star to complement the rest of the Steph Curry era in the Bay Area. The Warriors were tied to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as a dream scenario trade for Golden State. Antetokounmpo reportedly is open to being moved before the deadline, and the rumors are that the Warriors had the former MVP forward on their “prime target” trade list.

Any deal to acquire Antetokounmpo is going to take a king’s ransom to pull off, which may end up being too rich for Golden State. A report surfaced recently that the Warriors view Pelicans sharpshooting forward Trey Murphy III as an alternative focus during the trade period if a deal for the Milwaukee star can’t be pulled off. NBA senior reporter Anthony Slater details the Warriors' interest in the Pelicans' rising star, but the roadblocks ahead to bringing him to Golden State.

Pelicans' Trey Murphy Remains Nearly Untouchable in Trade Talks

“They've maintained a level of interest in New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III, but have been stonewalled in conversations by a Joe Dumars-Troy Weaver front office that has so far voiced an unwillingness to move most of their young core, league sources said.” A recent report revealed the Pelicans were seeking a “Desmond Bane-type deal” in any trade talks involving Murphy III or Herb Jones. Memphis received three future first-round picks and a pick swap from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Bane. Golden State does have that draft capital, but it's unlikely they would give it all up other than in a trade for Antetokounmpo.

The Pelicans are hungry for draft capital, with their 2026 first-round draft pick surrendered to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the deal to acquire Derik Queen on draft night. New Orleans has a keen interest in the Milwaukee situation, as the Pelicans own a 2027 pick swap with the Bucks. A deal to move Antetokounmpo would likely give the Pelicans a chance at a high draft pick that season, provided New Orleans improves its own fortunes by fielding a competitive roster next season.

Murphy III would command a nice package because of the outstanding year he’s having. After averaging career highs in points, rebounds, and assists last year, the former first-round pick has improved on those numbers this season. This year, he’s averaging 21.9 points, six rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He’s also improved on the defensive end, averaging 1.6 steals per game, and is recognized as one of the more versatile defenders in the league based on his percentage of guarding multiple positions.

New Orleans likely sees him as an integral piece of the core it wants to build alongside rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen.

The Pelicans All-Time 3PT leader:



Trey Murphy III, one of one. pic.twitter.com/QJf8M2uZb9 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 4, 2026

Murphy III signed a very favorable four-year, $114 million extension with New Orleans before the start of last season. Given his production increases year over year, a high-level player making less than $30 million per season is a valuable asset to hold onto, especially for the Pelicans, who have never paid into the luxury tax in franchise history.

It remains likely that Murphy III will remain in New Orleans past the trade deadline, but with the team's current record, they should be willing to listen to any and every offer that could help them stabilize their future.

