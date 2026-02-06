Pelicans Should Consider Lonzo Ball Reunion Following His Release

The NBA trade deadline may be over, but the transaction period and roster moves are still in full swing. After a busy deadline around the league, teams are scrambling to round out the end of their rosters. This means that plenty of capable veterans will be waived and bought out so that they can sign with their preferred destinations. This gives the New Orleans Pelicans an opportunity to bring back a former player who would be a seamless fit.

Lonzo Ball Would Be an Intriguing Free Agent Target for Pelicans

Lonzo Ball was traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz in a cost-cutting move at the trade deadline. The Jazz immediately waived him to let him become a free agent. Now, the 28-year-old point guard can sign with any team in the league, and the Pelicans should be seriously interested.

There is obviously a reason Ball was salary-dumped by the Cavs, then waived by the Jazz. He is in the midst of a horrendous season. With a 30.1% from the field and 27.2% from three, Ball is one of the least efficient players in the league. He almost exclusively takes threes, never gets to the free-throw line, and has been turning the ball over an absolutely massive 21.9% of possessions. That is far too detrimental a combination for any playoff team to take a chance on.

There is also an important difference. Ball was making $10 million with the Cavs; now he would be signing a minimum deal with his new team. He wouldn't require a big investment, and should be motivated to prove himself to earn another contract in the offseason.

The reason he would be a good fit in New Orleans is that the Pelicans desperately need his skill set. The guard play in New Orleans has been so bad all season that James Borrego has been starting a lineup without any guards. Jordan Poole is completely out of the rotation, Jeremiah Fears has been demoted to a smaller role, and Jose Alvarado was just traded to the Knicks.

Ball would immediately become the best passer and playmaker on the team. He has severe limitations as an athlete and a scorer at this point, but he can still control the tempo and put his teammates in positions to succeed. He is still a good transition player with his outlet passing and can run the pick-and-roll effectively. He is the type of player the Pelicans have lacked all season.

It's important to remember that Ball was a positive player just a year ago. After not playing in over two and a half years, Ball returned to action in the 2024-25 season and was a serviceable backup guard for the Chicago Bulls. He was good enough to justify the Cavs trading for him in exchange for Isaac Okoro only eight months ago.

There are obvious injury and availability concerns, but if Ball can get back to even his 2024-25 self, he would be an important part of the Pelicans' rotation. If he doesn't, no harm, no foul. The Pelicans can go back to being the second-worst team in the league with their current core and replace him in the offseason.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: