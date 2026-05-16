3 Second-Round Prospects Pelicans Should Consider With Their Only Pick

The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in a disheartening position, to most on the outside looking in. New Orleans is coming off a 26-win season, but doesn’t have a first-round pick to improve their roster for next year.

Pelicans president of basketball operations Joe Dumars revealed that the team would consider moving back into the first round in next month’s draft. For now, New Orleans must target a player in the second round and see if it can potentially get some value for him.

The team is no stranger to finding diamonds in the rough in their second-round selections, with Herb Jones, most notably, being a player the Pelicans selected late in the draft that turned out to be truly impactful. Karlo Matkovic is another player who showed positive progress last season after being drafted in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

New Orleans currently has the No. 58 pick in the draft, and there are a few options for the Pelicans at that spot.

Baba Miller (Cincinnati)

Miller is a highly intriguing developmental project. At 6'11" with perimeter skills, he possesses the length to switch defensively and shoots a high percentage around the basket, shooting 60% from two-point range last season.

He is by no means a stretch big, shooting only 29% from beyond the arc for his college career. He averaged a double-double last season for the Cincinnati Bearcats and has performed well at the NBA Combine, scoring 20 points during the opening game.

The Spanish forward had a major growth spurt while still overseas, rising from 6’2 to 6’11 over a couple of years, allowing him to maintain his guard skills despite his height increase. His smallish frame is concerning, given his 6’11 "stature, so strength conditioning would be important for his future development in the league.

Baba Miller looked like a first-round pick in the opening NBA Combine scrimmage, showing off unique two-way versatility at 7-feet in shoes with a 9'3 standing reach.



Love that he elected to play again this afternoon rather than rest on the laurels of his 20-point opener. pic.twitter.com/5XO7rMbbEF — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 14, 2026

Emanuel Sharp (Houston)

One thing the Pelicans desperately need is shooting, and Sharp can provide exactly that. The Pelicans have ranked near the bottom of the league in three-point attempts and makes the last few seasons, so upgrading there is a top priority this summer.

Sharp made 309 three-pointers during his college career, shooting 37% from beyond the arc. The 6’4 guard also proved to be a nice on-ball defender after averaging 1.2 steals per game last year. He will need to improve his playmaking somewhat, as he is a low-percentage assist-maker for a guard.

Sharp received First Team All-Big 12 and All-Big 12 Defensive Team honors last season, proving he is a two-way guard. His 6’3 size may be a concern for where he fits in today’s NBA, but for a guy who can flat out shoot, there will be an opportunity for him to get a look.

Duke Miles (Vanderbilt)

Miles was somewhat of a journeyman in college, playing for Troy, High Point, Oklahoma, and then Vanderbilt. The senior guard was an absolute menace on defense, averaging 2.6 steals per game in his final year of college.

duke miles is 6'2ish with tricky pace and craft, a deft handle, pick-and-roll skill and versatile shotmaking. has improved a ton in his final college year



will be 25 as a rookie, but 60.2% TS on 25.6% USG, 2.9 a:to, 89.5% ft with 9.2 3pa/100 is worth 2nd rd consideration pic.twitter.com/Nzqt7boztr — Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf_) March 17, 2026

While he has improved his outside shooting, many draft experts question his size at 6’2 and 180 pounds. The knock on him is whether or not he can be consistent with his outside shot. Miles shot just 16% from beyond the arc in the NCAA Tournament and shot 34% for the year.

He’s improved greatly in the playmaking area, almost doubling his assists from his junior to senior years. His pesky defense and potential as a playmaker could intrigue teams into giving him a look as a versatile bench player in the league.

The Pelicans have needs for perimeter shooting and interior defense to address for next season. While there is a chance for New Orleans to move into the first round, there may be some value in the later rounds that can contribute to the roster in the future.