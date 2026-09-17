Harsh Jordan Poole Reality Is Setting in as Pelicans Season Draws Closer

The New Orleans Pelicans should not spend this season trying to rebuild Jordan Poole's value.

They should sit him.

Poole isn't one of the Pelicans' eight best players. By any reasonable projection of the rotation, he isn't among their top 10. Finding minutes for him would take opportunities away from players who are more dependable, fit Jamahl Mosley's system better, or have a realistic chance of remaining in New Orleans beyond this season.

The Pelicans already made one mistake by acquiring a poor-fitting player with an oversized contract. They don't need to make another by continuing to try to force a square peg into a round hole.

Poole needs a freedom the Pelicans can't offer

Poole's career explains why the fit has become so difficult.

His best basketball came with the Golden State Warriors, where he was given offensive freedom within a championship structure. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr provided stability and guidance. During Golden State's 2021-22 championship season, Poole averaged 18.5 points and 4.0 assists while shooting 44.8% from the floor and 36.4% from three.

His efficiency ramped up during the postseason, as he averaged 17 points while shooting 50.8% overall and 39.1% from beyond the arc. Golden State could benefit from his creativity, while its established stars absorbed many of the consequences when his decision-making became erratic.

Washington offered a different kind of freedom. The Wizards were rebuilding, so winning was secondary to creating opportunities for players and collecting assets. Poole could dominate the ball, play through mistakes, and take difficult shots without disrupting any meaningful team goals.

That environment produced a career-best 20.5 points per game in 2024-25. It also came on a team that won only 18 games.

New Orleans can't offer either arrangement. The Pelicans certainly don't have Golden State's championship DNA, and they can't treat the season like the Wizards did during their rebuild. Mosley needs players who will defend, take care of the basketball, make open shots, and execute within the offense.

Poole doesn't fit that job description.

His shot selection can derail an entire possession. He needs the ball and repeated opportunities to establish a rhythm. He has never been a reliable defender, and his risk-taking is impossible to tolerate when his shot isn't falling.

Last season, it fell nearly everywhere but in the basket. Poole averaged 13.4 points in 39 games while shooting 37.2% overall and 33.3% from distance. His role eventually disappeared, including 12 healthy scratches over one 17-game stretch.

His expiring contract is the value

The offseason pushed Poole even further from the rotation.

Dejounte Murray is the veteran lead guard. Jeremiah Fears needs his minutes. Bennedict Mathurin will get his opportunities after averaging 17.6 points last season. AJ Johnson, Bryce McGowens, and Jaron Pierre Jr. are younger and cheaper.

Playing Poole to rebuild his trade value would be a waste of Mosley's time and the team's minutes. His greatest value is the $34.04 million that will come off the books when his contract expires next summer.

New Orleans should protect that flexibility. If another team makes an exceptional offer without requiring the Pelicans to accept damaging long-term salary, make the trade. If injuries leave Mosley without enough guards, Poole can play.

Otherwise, the bench is where he belongs.

Poole is being very well compensated. In return, the Pelicans should expect him to remain engaged at practice, support his teammates, and stay prepared for an emergency. Showing professionalism in a diminished role may help him begin repairing his reputation.

But that work should happen behind the scenes and from the sidelines, not at the expense of players who matter more.