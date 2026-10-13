Jeremiah Fears' Preseason Breakout Could Change Pelicans' Backcourt Plans

After an NBA All-Rookie Second Team campaign last season for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears, many wondered how quickly the 6-foot-3 guard would hit the ground running this year. If the first two preseason games are any indication, then Fears is set up for an awesome sophomore year in the NBA.

One of the biggest knocks on his game coming into the league was his outside shooting, but the former Oklahoma standout is looking to improve there this season.

Fears shot just 33% from three-point range last year and 43% from the field overall. The former No. 7 overall pick admitted to hitting the proverbial rookie wall last season, and the numbers reflected that. Fears cracked the starting lineup just three games into the year, held that spot through late January, then came off the bench for most of the rest of the season. In his last five starts before being sent to the bench, he averaged just 9.4 points on 18% shooting from deep. It was clear the toll of the NBA season was wearing on the rookie.

Fears' strong finish set the stage for Year 2

The move to the bench seemed to reinvigorate the 19-year-old, so when his opportunity to start again came late in the year, he made the most of it. During the month of April, Fears averaged 30 points per game, including a franchise-record 40 points for a rookie and the youngest guard in NBA history to reach that mark, while shooting around 50% from the field.

This offseason, adding muscle was a priority, with Fears reportedly coming into training camp at about 188 pounds, about 10 pounds heavier than last season. The added muscle could be key in unlocking one aspect of his game that could propel him to the next level.

Speed and athleticism are major factors in what makes him so talented. However, his smaller frame made it harder last season to draw fouls and finish through contact when his shot wasn't falling. If the first preseason game indicates how his new body has adapted to the league, he could take a major leap forward. Fears came off the bench in the Pelicans' 116-110 come-from-behind victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Chicago native played 17 minutes and scored 12 points on 50% shooting, finishing with a +17 in the win. Fears had six free-throw attempts, double his season average last season. If he can consistently get to the charity stripe, he’ll warrant time in late-game situations throughout the year.

The Pelicans have a backcourt decision looming

Fears started the team’s last preseason game against the Miami Heat and delivered another strong performance with 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. Through two preseason games, he is shooting 50% from beyond the arc and overall from the field.

Projecting where he fits in the lineup once the season starts is a bit tricky. Coach Jamahl Mosley gave him the starting nod against the Heat because Dejounte Murray was inactive, and Murray’s full-time return from injury last season no doubt solidifies him as the lead guard. However, that doesn’t mean Fears can’t be the one to close games this year in New Orleans. The added muscle will also go a long way to stabilizing his defense against bigger defenders. He has good hands and a knack for steals, as he showed last season by setting the rookie mark with eight steals in a game.

The second-year guard finished last year strong, and so far the preseason has given the team and supporters more reason to be optimistic this year. Early indicators suggest Fears is stronger, and he's spent considerable time working on his outside shooting. Staying consistent there will help the franchise trust him as a cornerstone for years to come.