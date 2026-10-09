3 Takeaways From Pelicans' Preseason Loss to Heat: Fears Shines, Starters Still Searching

The New Orleans Pelicans have changed coaches. However, through two preseason games they haven't provided much evidence that their biggest problems have changed with him.

Thursday's 128-118 loss to Miami reinforced concerns about the starting lineup and defensive consistency. It also offered encouragement from Jeremiah Fears, who has played like he's ready for a larger role this season.

Preseason results have to be kept in the proper perspective. But for a team trying to establish a different standard under Jamahl Mosley, how those results happen still matters.

1. Neither starting combination has separated itself

Using different starters in preseason is normal. The concern is that neither combination has given Mosley a compelling reason to stick with it.

Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones started alongside Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Yves Missi against Oklahoma City. With Murray out with a toe contusion on Thursday, Fears and Bennedict Mathurin moved into the starting backcourt.

That change shouldn't automatically be read as a demotion or a declaration of Mosley's preferred lineup. The performances, however, leave the competition open.

Through two games, Murphy is shooting 36.8% from the floor. Williamson is at 46.7%. More concerning, New Orleans has been outscored by 33 points during Murphy's minutes and 21 during Williamson's.

Keep in mind that those are individual on-court totals that barely cover more than 30 minutes apiece. Still, they reinforce the central concern that the Pelicans' two offensive cornerstones haven't consistently helped their groups control the game.

Williamson's ability to collapse a defense and Murphy's ability to stretch it should give New Orleans a foundation. The players around them need to complement those strengths, but Zion and Trey also have to make those combinations work.

Mosley can keep changing the supporting cast. But the NBA is a stars league. His two main players have to give him more to build around.

2. Jeremiah Fears is showing signs of a breakthrough

Fears looks stronger and more assertive. More importantly, his shooting gives the Pelicans reason to believe those changes could translate into a more complete offensive player.

Through two games, he's averaging 13.5 points in 18.3 minutes while shooting 50% from the field and making four of eight 3-point attempts.

Eight threes don't mean he's become Steph Curry. They do show a willingness to take shots that could change how teams decide to guard him.

Fears already has the speed to get into the paint. A true perimeter threat forces the defense to close the space that they might otherwise give up, creating more opportunities to get downhill. Alongside Williamson, that matters even more. New Orleans needs a point guard who can create without allowing defenders to crowd Zion's driving lanes.

There's a clear next step, too. Fears has four assists against six turnovers through two games. Winning the starting job requires turning his individual pressure into better possessions for everyone.

Murray's absence created Thursday's opportunity. Fears' continued development could make the opening-night decision much more interesting.

If the jumper remains a threat and the decisions improve, Mosley has a legitimate reason to consider starting him.

3. The defense is a work in progress

Miami scored 33, 40, and 35 points in three quarters, won the fast break battle 30-11, and outscored New Orleans 58-40 in the paint.

The Pelicans also committed 22 turnovers, which Miami converted into 30 points. Defensive improvement has to include an offense that stops handing opponents chances to score before the defense gets organized.

There was some decent defense. New Orleans held Miami to 20 points in the third quarter. After two games their defensive rating is 112.8, still better than the 118.9 they posted last season.

But playing solid defense for a quarter isn't something you'd call setting the standard. The Pelicans have to decide to get back, stop the ball, and protect the rim across their regular rotation.

Mosley's history offers hope, but Orlando's biggest defensive leap didn't come until his third season, when the Magic jumped from 18th to third in defensive rating.

Building that level of defense takes time, the right personnel, and time on the court together. With the front office expecting a playoff contender, New Orleans needs to show some real progress much sooner.

It isn't fair to expect Mosley to produce an elite defense immediately, but he should be expected to establish habits that make improvement visible.

The Pelicans have heard Mosley's message. We'll see soon if they can put it into practice.