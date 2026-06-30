Kevon Looney Drawing Surprise Interest from Contenders After Disastrous Pelicans Season

The New Orleans Pelicans are making an expected move this summer by declining the team option on veteran center Kevon Looney. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported the news on Sunday that the Pelicans’ move will save the team approximately $8 million in salary cap relief this upcoming year.

Looney’s signing last offseason was viewed positively, as a three-time NBA champion joined the Pelicans, but his lone season with the team was nothing short of a disaster.

The former first-round pick was sidelined for the first week and a half of the year to deal with a lingering knee injury. Once Looney was inserted into the lineup, he just never quite found his footing.

The veteran played in just 21 games, averaging 2.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. After the All-Star break, Looney played in only four games the rest of the season, signaling his time in New Orleans would be coming to an end.

Celtics & Knicks Emerge as Kevon Looney Suitors After Pelicans Let Veteran Center Walk

Despite his tumultuous year in New Orleans, a report revealed that he still has a market in the league. NBA writer Marc Stein is reporting that the Boston Celtics have interest in the 30-year-old center. "It's believed that Looney is also on Boston's list of center targets, which is likewise known to feature former Celtics big man Robert Williams III," The Stein Line reports.

Boston certainly could use the frontcourt help, with just two centers under contract currently on their roster. Neemias Queta, whose $2.6 million deal is a team option, and Luka Garza are the only frontcourt players on the team. Boston traded for veteran center Nikola Vucevic before the deadline, but Vucevic was on an expiring deal, making him a free agent this summer.

Newly crowned NBA champs, the New York Knicks, are also reportedly interested in Looney. The Knicks will have to make a couple of difficult financial decisions this offseason. New York owner James Dolan is rumored to be unwilling to pay into the second apron, making re-signing backup center Mitchell Robinson almost impossible.

REPORT: The Knicks could be a landing spot for FA C Kevon Looney, per @TheSteinLine & @JakeLFischer



“Knicks coach Mike Brown has a pre-existing relationship with Looney thanks to their time together in Golden State.” pic.twitter.com/wucn0ku9fz — SleeperKnicks (@SleeperKnicks) June 29, 2026

According to Spotrac, the Knicks are about $16 million away from that second apron, and Mitchell was making nearly $13 million last season. Finding a cheaper veteran alternative center will be a priority for the Knicks this summer with the expected departure of Mitchell in free agency.

The Pelicans find themselves in a similar scenario to the Celtics with their lack of centers on their roster. After Looney’s dismissal, only Yves Missi stands as the only true center on the team. New Orleans did pick up the option for forward Karlo Matkovic last week, but the team will definitely need to pursue a center through trade or free agency this summer.

Their frontcourt of Zion Williamson and Derik Queen is one of the smallest and most defensively deficient in the league.

New Orleans hoped Looney’s arrival last offseason would give guidance to a young team looking for its way. He was a champion, high-IQ center that the Pelicans thought would add toughness and rebounding to a glaring need in the middle. Those needs still remain in New Orleans, and they need to address them immediately this offseason.