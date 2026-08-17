What Does the Trendon Watford Signing Mean for the Pelicans' Rotation?

The New Orleans Pelicans signed former LSU standout Trendon Watford on Tuesday. ESPN insider Shams Charania first reported the news on social media, disclosing the one-year, $2.9 million deal for the versatile forward. The move brings the Pelicans' roster to a full 15 players heading into the new season.

Watford was an undrafted player coming out of LSU in 2021. After a strong Summer League performance with the Portland Trail Blazers, Watford signed a two-way deal, which the team converted into a standard deal later in the season.

The 6-foot-8 forward remained in Portland until the Blazers waived him in 2023. He spent the next two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, where he saw moderate success, including career highs in minutes per game, points, and games played. He spent all of last season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Free agent F Trendon Watford has agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Watford considered multiple options but for New Orleans serves as a productive two-way get late into the offseason after a year in Philadelphia where he… pic.twitter.com/F8ecDrfLei — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 17, 2026

Trendon Watford May Find It Hard to Get Regular Minutes in New Orleans

Some speculated that the 25-year-old forward would play overseas after the 76ers declined their team option to bring him back. He quickly refuted those rumors via social media, signaling his intention to remain stateside and play in the NBA. Watford reportedly had multiple options before settling on signing in New Orleans.

His signing with the Pelicans raises some questions for an already small frontcourt. New Orleans' biggest need this offseason was a viable starting center, but they have yet to address it.

An undersized forward himself, Watford is not a great rebounder, averaging 3.6 boards per game in his career. He also isn’t a consistent outside shooter, nor does he attempt many from outside the paint. Nearly 75% of his shots last season were from 10 feet and closer to the basket.

The Pelicans are logjammed with undersized frontcourt players who can’t shoot, so playing long stretches of those similar guys together isn’t effective.

He may be an insurance policy for New Orleans, given Zion Williamson’s long and detailed injury history. While the former No. 1 overall pick played the second-most games of his career last season, even his most fervent supporters are hard-pressed to say he will play close to a full season.

Watford is in no way a Williamson clone, but he has some ball skills and is an underrated passer. He averages about 2 assists per game in his career.

One area the Pelicans struggled with was connective passing from their backup big men. When Yves Missi or Karlo Matkovic was in the game, they were hesitant to make either the right reads to shooters or to decisively make a play for themselves.

Watford can do both, adding a different wrinkle when he’s in the game. New Orleans will play extended small-ball minutes, and if Williamson has to miss significant time, Watford could be a viable veteran option to help during those times.

Overall, his signing is low-cost with moderate upside, depending on how much playing time he can find in the rotation. One downside is he is not a great defender, which won’t jive well with new head coach Jamahl Mosley. But no one is expecting Watford to play 30 minutes a game either. For a team that won just 26 games last season, any improvement that can help raise the level of play is welcome.