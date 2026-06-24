LIVE Pelicans NBA Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Grade

The New Orleans Pelicans enter Day 1 of the 2026 NBA Draft without a pick. Even though they don't have a selection until the 58th-overall pick in the draft, not too many people believe that they will stand pat on Tuesday.

The front office has signaled a desire to trade into the first round. In fact, the reporting out of New Orleans suggests that there may be several splashy trades from the Pelicans that land them multiple first-round picks.

Obviously, the most likely trade candidates in that scenario are Trey Murphy and Herb Jones. Both players are drawing significant interest on the market. Murphy can certainly bring back multiple draft picks, including a lottery selection in this year's draft, while Jones likely has trade value of at least a decent first-round pick.

Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver reportedly have a high asking price for both players. A Desmond Bane-type of package, which was four first-round picks and a pick swap, is the reported price tag for Murphy. For Jones, the Pelicans are asking for two first-round picks, but all of this depends on the upside of these picks, the salary coming back, and what else is in the deal.

The Pelicans have shown that they can be aggressive going after the prospects they have identified in the draft. They aren't afraid to swing big in controversial trades, as demonstrated by last year's Derik Queen acquisition.

We can certainly see something similar in this year's draft. Signs point to Nate Ament out of Tennessee as the prospect the Pelicans are most focused on. If the Pels make a trade to acquire a first-round pick, it will likely be for Ament.

Until the 30th-overall pick in the draft is announced by Adam Silver, Pelicans fans can't be sure that their team isn't picking a player today. It may be wise to turn notifications on and keep refreshing this page for the duration of the 2026 NBA Draft.

2026 NBA Draft Live Pelicans Tracker

9:40 pm ET- The Milwaukee Bucks selected Nate Ament with the No. 13 pick they received from Miami in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

The Bucks reportedly covet Ament, making it unlikely that the Pelicans will get a chance to acquire him. The odds of the Pelicans making a move are dwindling as we enter the second half of the draft.

9:20 pm ET - Still nothing from the Pelicans. The OKC Thunder are on the clock with the No. 12 pick after the Warriors selected Yaxel Lendeborg from Michigan.

Every pick announced that isn't Nate Ament increases the Pelicans' chances of trading into the first round to select him. Perhaps the Pelicans won't have to give up a ton to select Ament since he may be available later in the draft than many had initially thought.