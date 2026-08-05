Perfect Pelicans Target Is Still on the Trade Block in August

The New Orleans Pelicans have yet to make any offseason moves. Despite going 26-56 last season, they have inexplicably chosen to stand pat and bring back the same core. This has understandably frustrated the fanbase.

However, all hope isn't lost. The Pelicans are still one move away from being a significantly more competitive and relevant team next season. Fortunately for them, that move should still be on the table even this deep into the offseason.

This move should be a trade for a starting center. Among realistic targets, Myles Turner stands out as an ideal option.

Myles Turner Should Still Be Gettable for the Pelicans This Summer

The Milwaukee Bucks kick-started a new post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era. It's difficult to imagine 30-year-old Turner, making $83.5 million in the next three years, is the best use of their resources in this era. Instead, they will presumably look to turn him into future assets.

That is where the Pelicans come in. Turner has been a trade machine favorite for Pelicans fans for some time thanks to his uniquely good fit with Zion Williamson. Now that Derik Queen is also in the mix, Turner has become an even better fit.

Turner is obviously not as good as he was earlier in his Pacers days. He may be overpaid on that deal, especially as he ages.

But his fit on this team is undeniable.

There are simply not too many centers who can reliably space the floor on one end and protect the rim on the other. Turner is neither an elite shooter nor an elite rim protector at this point in his career, but he is still very solid on both ends. He isn't going to solve the team's rebounding concerns, but the Pelicans aren't going to find a starter who can fill all of their holes six weeks into free agency.

Turner is due $26.5 million for next season. This means that one of Dejounte Murray or Jordan Poole almost certainly has to be in the trade. The problem is, the Bucks definitely don't need another guard. A third team will be needed to facilitate the trade.

In addition to Murray or Poole to match salaries, the Pelicans have to add an asset or two. That could be Yves Missi or draft capital.

Alternatively, the Pelicans could use Herb Jones and a matching salary in this trade. However, Jones is probably a more valuable player than Turner, given both of their contract situations, so the Bucks may have to be the side that gives up assets in that scenario.

There are different ways that the Pelicans and the Bucks can agree on a trade framework. New Orleans should feel fortunate that a trade like this may still be on the table. They would be wise not to waste this opportunity.

Unless they trade for a starting-level center, the Pelicans have no reason to be hopeful about next season. And it's difficult to see them doing better than Turner.