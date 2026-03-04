Dejounte Murray Receives Much-Deserved Praise From James Borrego Despite Lakers Loss

The New Orleans Pelicans dropped their second-straight game in Los Angeles, this time to the Lakers. Entering the fourth quarter with a lead, the Pelicans couldn't hold on because of their costly turnovers and fell to 19-44 for the season.

Despite the disappointing loss, interim head coach James Borrego was largely complimentary of his players. While criticizing his team for the late turnovers, Borrego didn't hold back from praising Dejounte Murray and Zion Williamson when asked about them. His words on Murray were especially important as they resonated with Pelicans fans who have been impressed with the return of the 29-year-old guard.

Borrego said it was "incredible to have [Murray] at this level this soon," before adding, "He is a warrior. He battles. The guy loves being out there."

James Borrego Is Justified in His Dejounte Murray Praise

Why Borrego would be impressed with Murray is certainly understandable. After missing 13 months of action with one of the most devastating injuries you can have as a basketball player, Murray is looking as close to himself as one could have realistically hoped for. The former All-Star guard hit the ground running, grabbing the starting point guard spot right away and playing over 25 minutes per game already.

Murray obviously had to skip one leg of a back-to-back last week, but he is looking fitter and more athletic than many had assumed. Usually, it takes players a while to get back to their usual style of play upon returning from a long injury absence. Murray, on the other hand, is aggressive and not shying away from contact. He is getting to the free-throw line, cutting off the ball, and attacking the rim.

In four games, Murray is averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game with a 59.4% True Shooting. Surprisingly enough, this would be the most efficient season of Murray's career if it were to hold. The fact that he is accomplishing this despite his threes not falling (6/20 from downtown so far) is encouraging.

The most encouraging part is that he is engaged defensively. Most stars focus on getting their offensive rhythm back upon their returns. They tend to take it a little easier defensively. Murray could have easily phoned it in on that end of the floor, as the Pelicans are in the midst of a lost season. Instead, he is getting over screens, making help defense plays, and playing with intensity on that end.

Murray still has a way to go before he is back to his All-Star self. He may never even get back to that level again. But the way he has tackled his recovery and return has been nothing short of remarkable, and it's important that Borrego isn't allowing that to go unnoticed amid the Pelicans' losses.