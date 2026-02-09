Former Pelicans Star Brandon Ingram Reflects on Time in New Orleans

Former New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is thriving this season with the Toronto Raptors. The former No. 2 overall pick leads the team in points (22) for a Toronto team currently ten games above .500 and sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. A new beginning mirrors his fresh start when he first joined the Pelicans in 2019 via the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his first season in the Big Easy, Ingram averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, en route to the Most Improved Player Award and an All-Star game selection. This season, the 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He’s appeared in 52 games this year, which is on pace to be the most games since his rookie year in the league. Despite how his tenure in New Orleans ended, Ingram didn’t have any regrets about his time in a Pelicans uniform.

Brandon Ingram Reflects Positively on Pelicans Tenure

“I don’t have any regrets. I think we just got hit by the injury bug. We were talented across the board: we had shooters who could fill it up, one of the best defenders in the league, and a generational talent in Zion”, Ingram said during an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

He continued, “We had veteran leadership, and then we added Dejounte Murray, who brought that Spurs championship DNA. I thought we had a real chance, but sometimes you need luck. You need to be healthy and have time to build cohesiveness, and the injuries just didn’t give us that chance.”

The addition of Murray before Ingram’s final year in New Orleans was one the franchise hoped would get them over the top. Before the 2024-2025 season, the Pelicans had made the playoffs two out of three years, but were bounced in the first round both times. Murray’s addition was seen as a missing piece, adding a dynamic playmaker alongside Ingram, Williamson, and CJ McCollum.

To Ingram’s point about the injuries, the foursome did not play a single game together during the regular season. Murray fractured his hand during opening night in a game that Williamson also missed. Ingram suffered an ankle sprain in early December, which was his last game played as a member of the Pelicans.

New Orleans dealt the former All-Star to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for guard Bruce Brown, center Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-round draft pick (via Indiana), and a 2031 second-round pick. Ingram remained out the rest of the year in Toronto to fully heal his ankle in preparation for this season.

During his tenure in New Orleans, he appeared in 305 games, averaging 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. Most view the Ingram/Williamson era as a failure because the team never advanced past the first round of the playoffs during their tenure together. Ingram appears he will have that chance this season, while New Orleans has one of the worst records in the NBA.

In hindsight, the decision to trade Ingram was the right one. The lack of continuity between Ingram and Williamson, who also faced significant injury hurdles, prevented the duo from ever reaching their projected ceiling as a powerhouse Western Conference tandem. The continued emergence of Trey Murphy III’s game would ultimately be stymied by Ingram’s usual ball-dominance and questionable shot selection.

Lastly, New Orleans would struggle to stay below the tax line, with Ingram due for an extension last year. Shortly after the trade, he inked a three-year, $120 million deal with the Raptors. Ultimately, the right deal was made for both sides, but his tenure here still creates a major what-if for Pelicans fans who were desperate to see Ingram and Williamson healthy at the same time.

