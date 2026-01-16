Herb Jones' Interest in Joining Lakers Could Force Pelicans' Hand

The NBA trade season will come to a close in just a few weeks, and the New Orleans Pelicans have yet to make a move. Many felt the team would be major sellers, considering their porous record during the first half of the season. Multiple reports have linked core players like Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado to potential contending teams this season.

A new report by NBA writer Kevin O’Connor reveals the Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing Pelicans defensive standout Herb Jones ahead of the deadline. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, O’Connor suggests that the interest is mutual between the former first-team All-Defender and the Lakers. The Lakers have long sought a 3&D player, and Jones may fit the bill.

Pelicans May Not Have a Choice But to Trade Herb Jones if He Forces His Way to Lakers

To acquire the former Alabama standout, the rumored asking price is at least two first-round picks. O’Connor goes on to suggest the Lakers are looking to shop their 2032 first-round pick in hopes of acquiring future first-round picks to swing in a deal. There is recent precedent for a move like this, with the Phoenix Suns trading away an unprotected 2031 first-rounder for three future first-round picks.

This is the first reported interest from Jones in another team since being drafted by the Pelicans in 2021. The 6-foot-8 forward is currently sidelined with a right ankle sprain, which has parked him on the bench for the last five games. In total, Jones has missed 20 games so far this season after having an injury-plagued campaign last year as well. For the year, Jones is averaging 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

A deal makes sense for the Lakers, who are near the bottom third of the league in defensive efficiency, and a defensive specialist like Jones is ideal to bolster a weak defensive starting lineup that includes LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Luka Doncic. New Orleans would be at a crossroads on whether to keep him as a core member of their team moving forward.

On the one hand, the Pelicans need to replenish some future assets. They do not have their first-round pick next season, with that pick being unprotected and headed to the Atlanta Hawks as part of the draft-night deal to acquire rookie Derik Queen. New Orleans also does not have any second-round picks until 2030.

Jones is currently on a super-friendly team deal after he signed a three-year, $68 million extension this past offseason. The deal keeps him under contract through the 2028-2029 NBA season, after which he has a player option for the following year. New Orleans hopes he can return to form from two seasons ago, when he was named All-Defense and shot over 40% from beyond the arc. That sort of production would spur the Pelicans to keep him in the Big Easy, but the reports of his interest in the Lakers could force the team’s hand to eventually deal him away.

The Lakers seem eager to make a splash deal before the deadline to bolster a roster they hope can compete for a championship. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have the worst record in the Western Conference and must consider what’s best for their future. A decision on whether Jones fits in those plans will come sooner rather than later.

