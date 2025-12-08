Latest Pelicans Trade Update May Frustrate Fans

The New Orleans Pelicans dropped yet another game, falling 119-101 to the Brooklyn Nets after a woeful performance. New Orleans has now lost 15 of their last 16 games and seems destined to finish with one of the worst records in the league. Changes were made earlier in the year after the team relieved head coach Willie Green of his duties following a slow start to the season.

Those changes have not yielded better results, with interim head coach James Borrego going 1-11 since he took over coaching duties from Green. Fans clamoring for a turnaround from the team's poor performance would expect changes to be made on the personnel front, but a new report may have those fans frustrated with the direction of things.

There are a lot of rumors swirling around the Pelicans and what they may do with their main guys in the trade market.



I've been told by several sources they have not had any conversations with other teams about Trey Murphy, Herb Jones or Zion Williamson. — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) December 6, 2025

The Athletic's Will Guillory revealed that sources within the organization told him that New Orleans has not had any conversations with other teams about the possible availability of Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, or Zion Williamson. That severely narrows the return haul the Pelicans could get for future assets to upgrade the team through the draft or other younger players.

Frustration levels have grown both within and outside the organization with Williamson's lack of availability on the court. The two-time All-Star is again out for an extended period after suffering an abductor strain in his hip. Injuries have defined the former No. 1 overall pick's career, with the talented forward playing in more than 30 games in a season just twice since being drafted in 2019. Many looking for a divorce between the two parties will need to wait if the reports are true.

It's unclear what trade value the former Duke standout has, given his extensive injury history, but the Pelicans could receive some good compensation if they could offload Jones and Murphy III. Yet, it seems unlikely that the team would move on from the sharpshooting Murphy III. The former first-round pick is one of the main focuses of the offense with Williamson and Jordan Poole on the sidelines with injuries.

Jeremiah puts the lob on the money, Trey throws it down pic.twitter.com/6Z6XGyZxsf — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 6, 2025

Murphy III figured to take a prominent leap after the team traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors last season. The move was seen as a way to help unleash Murphy's full offensive potential after averaging career-highs in minutes, points, rebounds, and assists a year ago. His fellow 2021 draft mate, Herb Jones, seems like a more likely candidate to be on the move.

Jones is on a team-friendly contract after signing an extension worth three years, $68 million last offseason. The deal means he's not eligible to be traded until January, but reports are that teams like the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in the defensive standout. Jones is also currently out with an injury, but his track record suggests that he can stay healthy. He's improved his scoring and three-point shooting since joining the Pelicans, demonstrating that he can become a solid 3&D player in this league.

There is much uncertainty surrounding the direction of this team moving forward. Who stays and who goes at the trade deadline will be a hot-button issue moving forward. Changes need to be made in order to redirect and redefine the vision for this team in the future.

