Pelicans Give Big Jordan Poole Update on Tuesday

Injuries have been a major storyline for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. Nearly all of the team’s top players have missed significant time at the beginning of the year. Guard Jordan Poole, for example, missed his 18th consecutive game in Monday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs. However, interim coach James Borrego provided some encouraging news after Tuesday afternoon’s practice.

Poole suffered a mild left vastus lateralis (quad) strain early in November and has been sidelined since. New Orleans provided an update on his condition in mid-November, stating that the scoring guard was progressing well and that the team would provide another update at a later date. Borrego told reporters after practice that Poole participated on a limited basis, but may become a full participant in Wednesday’s practice depending on how his body responds, per The Athletic's Will Guillory.

James Borrego said Jordan Poole participated in some parts of practice today. Said he anticipates Poole going thru a full practice tomorrow. — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) December 9, 2025

Jordan Poole's Return Will Complicate Matters for Pelicans

The Pelicans could certainly use another playmaker on the court to help their offense. New Orleans ranks 24th in the league in offensive rating (112.3) and points per game (113.0). Poole was acquired this summer from the Washington Wizards to help jumpstart the Pelicans' offense. The seventh-year guard averaged career-highs in points (20.5), three-point percentage (37.8), and assists (4.5) last season in Washington. After New Orleans traded former All-Star forward Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors before last season’s trade deadline, it was necessary for the Pelicans to add more offensive firepower.

New Orleans also lost dynamic guard Dejounte Murray to an Achilles injury last season, so obtaining Poole seemed like a good move, considering his superb availability over his career. The former NBA champion has played in at least 68 games in the last four years of his career. Before his injury this season, Poole was averaging 17.3 points and 3.4 assists in the seven games he appeared in. His return to the lineup could complicate things as the season progresses.

Rookie Jeremiah Fears has benefited the most from the injuries the Pelicans have suffered this season. The dynamic guard from Oklahoma is fourth on the team in points (15.4) and has started 23 games for New Orleans. Reports are that Murray may be targeting a January return from his Achilles injury, which creates a very crowded backcourt for the Pelicans. New Orleans seems to be fully embracing the youth movement, with rookies Fears and Derik Queen emerging as prominent focal points for this team. The Pelicans would want to avoid stifling any progress this season that could help their rookie class grow.

Poole is currently in the middle of a four-year, $128 million contract that expires at the end of the 2026-2027 season. The Pelicans would be on the hook for approximately $68 million for the backcourt pairing of Murray and Poole next season. Those two players have yet to play together, so that is a significant commitment to a duo that may not work well stylistically. With the emergence of Fears and Murray coming off a significant injury, Poole could end up being the odd man out.

For now, the Pelicans sit at 3-22 on the season and are looking desperate to win any games. Poole’s imminent return should help, but their star forward, Zion Williamson, is out for a significant amount of time with an adductor strain. Some good production from Poole could not only eke out a couple of victories for the Pelicans but also increase his trade value.

