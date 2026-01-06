Odds of a Zion Williamson Trade Diminish After Latest Pelicans Report

With the New Orleans Pelicans headed for another lost season at the bottom of the Western Conference, the four weeks between now and the February 5 trade deadline will be crucial for the organization. How aggressively the front office will choose to sell, and which players they will be willing to keep around versus trade away, will go a long way in determining the fate of the franchise for a long time.

Since Zion Williamson is the highest-profile Pelican, all eyes are understandably on him. The widespread assumption was that the 25-year-old former All-Star would be moved before the deadline to kickstart the new era of Pelicans basketball. It turns out, however, such a trade may be less likely than many think.

Sam Amick of The Athletic discussed the Pelicans' scenarios at the trade deadline in his appearance on FanDuel's Run It Back. Amick said that while the Pelicans should be listening to offers on Williamson, there hasn't been much buzz surrounding the situation.

"Zion should be at the top of the list... the Pelicans should be really open to listening to move him... but that's not really loud."@sam_amick doesn't expect New Orleans to be sellers at the trade deadline 👀@MichelleDBeadle | @boogiecousins | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/GXm99q8PUr — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 6, 2026

Amick mentioned that lead decision-maker Joe Dumars wanted to get a "good look at Zion," and whether he got enough of a look is unclear. He didn't necessarily rule out a Williamson trade, but added, "it probably won't happen before the trade deadline," if he had to guess.

There's not much talk on Zion getting traded at this point. It's a little bit quiet, though a possibility, I think. Joe Dumars told teams he wanted to really get a good look at Zion, and I don't know how long that look needs to be before he makes up his mind. Sam Amick, The Athletic

While this may be disappointing to hear for Pelicans fans, it is hardly surprising. Joe Dumars has already made highly questionable decisions in his short tenure, and holding onto their players for longer than they should is a typical mistake incompetent front offices make. Trading Williamson while he is healthy and productive would be the smart move to make, but expecting that out of the current Pelicans regime may be too much to ask.

On the other hand, trading players on max contracts mid-season can be a difficult task, and teams rarely get good value in return. If Williamson can keep playing as well as he has this season, the Pelicans could get a better return for him over the summer. If Williamson does continue to stay healthy and effective, however, the Pelicans front office could delude themselves into keeping this core together, which would further cement the organization in the purgatory they are stuck in.

The right move ahead of the deadline is obvious. The Pelicans have to be willing to listen to trade offers on anyone not named Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. This team needs more future assets and draft capital, but unfortunately the signs are pointing towards a more quiet trade deadline.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: