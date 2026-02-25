Offseason Zion Williamson Trade Buzz Is Already Getting Louder

Zion Williamson's impressive streak of availability is raising eyebrows around the league. He is currently in the midst of his longest streak of games without any absences, with 33. He has looked fitter and more explosive this season than he has in recent seasons. Yet, due to the New Orleans Pelicans being an afterthought in NBA circles, the 25-year-old power forward is not a part of the NBA discourse.

According to NBA insider Zach Lowe, however, that may not be the case for much longer. In the latest episode of The Zach Lowe Show, he said that he expects trade discussions around Williamson to heat up in the offseason, leading to a trade. Lowe made it clear that he wasn't basing this on any reporting, but rather his gut feeling and reading between the lines.

Not only is Lowe a very reliable NBA journalist, but his argument also holds water. The Pelicans currently have two timelines: one involving Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, and another involving Zion Williamson. And these two don't really mesh due to the awkward fit between Queen and Williamson.

Zion Williamson Era in New Orleans May Come to an End in the Offseason

The former All-Star is not as involved offensively as he was in his prime, spending a lot of time off the ball. When he is off-ball, however, he doesn't provide spacing, making him less useful to the Pelicans. Defensively, it's even worse. Zion and Queen are a "completely untenable defensive frontcourt," per Lowe, due to their rim protection and rebounding shortcomings. That is why both players need to play with a defensive center, making splitting them the only viable option.

Lowe's guest, Michael Pina of The Ringer, agreed with Lowe's insights and added, "I would love to see him in a situation that kind of accentuated it a little bit more, put the ball in his hands a little bit more...I don't know where that is...But I feel like, his time with the Pelicans...it has run its course."

Fortunately for the Pelicans, the offseason may be a great time to trade Williamson. He has proven that he can stay healthy for an extended period of time and can still be a very good scorer and shot creator. He is still only 25 and he will only have two more years left on his deal at that point. The second year of that deal is non-guaranteed unless Williamson hits certain games played thresholds. So, the acquiring team could treat it as an expiring salary if things don't work out for them.

It wouldn't necessarily be selling high on Williamson, but the Pelicans would have a chance to recoup some draft capital in such a trade. Where they are in their rebuilding process, the Pelicans are not in a position to say no to such an opportunity. Whether Joe Dumars is, however, remains to be seen.