Assessing Zion Williamson's Future With Pelicans: Will He Be in New Orleans Next Season?

Year 7 for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will again end without a playoff appearance for the 25-year-old. New Orleans is 15-41 on the year, and near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Williamson has yet to play a single playoff game for the franchise since joining the Pelicans in 2019. With the emergence of the team’s rookie class and the big leap Trey Murphy III took this season, many wonder whether Williamson’s days are numbered in the Big Easy.

Most of the former number one overall pick’s career criticism has stemmed from his lack of availability. This season, Williamson has had a health renaissance after an early-season injury to his right hip adductor, which was expected to keep him out for at least three weeks. Williamson not only returned to the court early but has not missed a game since, playing in 30 straight.

The former Duke standout is in the middle of his rookie extension, which extends through the 2027-2028 season. His deal is full of monetary provisions tied specifically to fitness and games played benchmarks. The majority of those stipulations lead to a bulk of non-guaranteed money for the last two years of his contract with New Orleans. There is a financial incentive for Williamson to remain in shape and play next season, which could benefit the Pelicans by increasing his on-court presence.

Zion Williamson Will Likely Start Next Season in a Pelicans Uniform

Reports at the trade deadline revealed that the front office feels it has a playoff-type roster and was steadfast in holding on to players like Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones. Apart from moving bad contracts like Jordan Poole and Dejounte Murray from the payroll books, New Orleans seems content with running this core roster back next season in pursuit of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

If the Pelicans were to try to deal the two-time All-Star in the offseason, it’s unclear where his current trade value stands. Holding onto him longer could boost his value if he can remain healthy most of next season and have New Orleans close to contention for a playoff spot. If not, the Pelicans could cut bait and get whatever value he has on the market to pair with the emerging rookie class and Trey Murphy III.

Williamson is averaging career lows in field goal attempts (13.7) and field goal makes (8) this year. He still seems to be on a strict minutes count, at under 30 per game, which is puzzling given his recent health success and the fact that New Orleans is 15-41 on the season. The Pelicans should use the remainder of the year to increase his workload, as the team has no incentive to tank without a first-round pick in the 2026 Draft.

All signs point to the start of next season with Zion Williamson on the roster. The organization believes that it has a chance to compete next season, and Williamson will be the focal point of that charge. If things quickly go south, trade rumors will run rampant ahead of next year’s deadline to finally sever the relationship between Williamson and New Orleans.

