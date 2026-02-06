Pelicans Cut Trade Deadline Acquisition to Sign Bryce McGowens

The NBA trade deadline is over. The New Orleans Pelicans largely stood pat and only made one move, trading Jose Alvarado to the Knicks for two second-round picks and Dalen Terry. Only a day after Terry was acquired, the Pelicans announced that they waived the newcomer. Per The Athletic's Will Guillory, this opens up a roster spot for the Pelicans to sign Bryce McGowens to a standard contract.

This means that the Pelicans will not have any new players on the roster past the trade deadline. McGowens already played 29 games for the team this season, including 11 starts, and has been a success story for the organization. McGowens was not able to establish himself as a rotation player in the NBA in his previous two stops in Charlotte and Portland. In his fourth year in the NBA, the 23-year-old shooting guard emerged as a capable backup and is a worthy addition for the Pelicans.

Bryce McGowens May Be Ahead of Jordan Poole & Jordan Hawkins in the Rotation

McGowens will likely see minutes at backup shooting guard in the final two months of the season. Jordan Poole and Jordan Hawkins are completely out of the rotation, and now that Alvarado has been traded, there is an opportunity in the backcourt. There are minutes up for grabs, and McGowens may be ahead of Poole and Hawkins in the pecking order.

This also allows the Pelicans to sign another player to a two-way contract. Hunter Dickinson and Trey Alexanders remain on two-way deals, but neither player has gotten enough of a chance in the NBA. With the Pelicans' season effectively over, expect both undrafted players to get more minutes down the stretch. New Orleans will likely add a third one into the mix before it's too late.

Dalen Terry's NBA future, on the other hand, is in jeopardy. In his three and a half seasons with the Bulls, Terry wasn't able to carve out a consistent role despite getting opportunities. Since he was a 16th-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, perhaps he has enough of a reputation to get another look elsewhere, but the fact that the 13-40 Pelicans weren't too interested in giving him a chance speaks volumes.

It wasn't the trade deadline most Pelicans fans were hoping for. The team wasn't able to add future assets to its coffers. So, the best the fanbase can hope for in the final 29 games of the season is the development of young players. McGowens will be a part of that hope.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: