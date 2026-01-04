Pelicans Injury Report vs. Heat: Will Trey Murphy & Derik Queen Play?

The New Orleans Pelicans continued their downward spiral on Friday when they lost their sixth straight game to fall to 8-28, at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers at Smoothie King Center. To make matters worse for the Pelicans, they have to attempt to turn things around short-handed.

On Friday, the Pels were without Herb Jones (ankle), Saddiq Bey (hip), Trey Murphy (lower back), and Derik Queen (quad). Amid the absences, the Pelicans started Jeremiah Fears, Jordan Poole. Bryce McGowens, Zion Williamson, and Yves Missi in the 122-109 loss.

As the Pelicans travel to Miami to take on the Heat at 6 pm on Sunday, they will once again have to dig deep into their bench. Per the official injury report released by the team, the Pelicans will once again be without Bey and Jones. Queen and Murphy, on the other hand, are listed as questionable to play. Their availability will be updated throughout the day as teams continue to update their injury reports.

Herb Jones and Saddiq Bey Out vs. Miami Heat on Sunday, Jan. 4

This will be the seventh straight missed game for Jones, who has missed a total of 14 games already this season. The Pelicans are 1-13 in the games Jones has missed, highlighting how crucial the defensive stalwart is for the team. While the 27-year-old forward should return from an ankle sprain relatively soon, the fact that he is still getting ruled out a day in advance is not a good sign.

For Bey, this will be his second consecutive absence after suffering a hip strain against the Bulls on New Year's Eve. The veteran forward has been an important cog for the Pelicans on both ends of the floor, playing all but two games this season and averaging 30 minutes per contest.

Without Jones and Bey, the Pelicans are severely short-handed on the wing. Their perimeter defense will take a hit without their two most physical and intense forwards.

Add Murphy's potential absence, and the Pelicans may struggle to contain Miami's offense.

Similar concerns will exist on the offensive side of the ball if the Pelicans have to play without Murphy and Queen. Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole will be tasked with carrying most of the offensive load. Without sufficient shooting around them, it may be hard for the offense to hum against the fourth-best defensive team in the league. Fortunately for the Pelicans, however, Miami is on the second night of a back-to-back. The energy advantage could be enough to help the Pelicans in keeping this a competitive game despite being short-handed.

