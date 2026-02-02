Pelicans Injury Report vs. Hornets: Both Teams Healthy for Rare Early Tip-Off

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Charlotte on Monday to face the Hornets for their 52nd game of the season. With only one more game between today and the trade deadline, Monday's game could be one of the last times Pelicans fans see this core together. They have to tune in at 3 pm EST to do so because of the schedule change due to the inclement weather in Charlotte.

Fortunately, the Pelicans continue to be healthier than they have been all season. Once again, they have only listed Dejounte Murray, who has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon, as out on their injury report.

Pelicans Are Fully Healthy Outside of Dejounte Murray

The Hornets will also be nearly fully healthy. The only confirmed injury absence is veteran backup center Mason Plumlee. Josh Green is probable with a thumb sprain, and two young players Tidjane Salaun and Liam McNeeley will miss the game as they are on assignment in the G League.

The Pelicans defeated the Hornets in their matchup earlier in the season, but this is a completely different Charlotte team. The Hornets have been the hottest team in the league in 2026, leading the NBA in net rating with 12.0. They have the best offensive rating and the third-best defensive rating in that span. After having won six in a row, the Hornets are 22-28 for the season and look like a great bet to make the postseason.

This will be a great test for New Orleans' new starting lineup and rotation. James Borrego, who was the Hornets head coach between 2018 and 2022, made big rotation changes recently. Jordan Poole is out of the rotation, and dynamic rookie Jeremiah Fears has been benched. Instead, the Pelicans deploy a guard-less starting lineup with Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Saddiq Bey, Zion Williamson, and Derik Queen.

So far, this has produced decent results. The Pelicans are 3-2 in their last five games and have kept things competitive in their losses to the Thunder and the Sixers. Herb Jones' return has had the largest impact as the Pelicans are 10-18 with him available and an embarrassing 3-20 without him.

How the Pelicans' wing trio of Bey, Murphy, and Jones will defend against the high-octane Hornets offense will be the key factor in Monday's clash. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and star rookie Kon Knueppel have created one of the most dynamic offenses in the league in recent weeks. Whether the Pelicans will be able to slow them down will be fascinating to watch on Monday afternoon.

